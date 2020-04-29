A Few Good Men: Why Irrfan Khan’s Loss Feels So Personal To So Many

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
He was one of the few good men, and he is gone too soon. Rest in peace, Irrfan Khan – you are missed deeply, especially by women, whose lives he showed a great deal of sensitivity to.
The announcement of actor Irrfan Khan’s passing away was received with an outpouring of grief, especially by women, who wrote that his passing felt like a personal loss. Perhaps it is because he reminded us so much of the truly good men in our lives.
It was past midnight where I live, when I read about Padmashri Irrfan Khan’s death, and I thought I felt the night getting darker and heavier. On waking up, I have shed actual tears –something I haven’t done for other celebrities, and even for some distant relatives.
Might sound messed up but I don’t normally feel too personally saddened celeb deaths. Irrfan Khan’s passing just feels personal though. Wanted and needed to see more of him. Just a whole diff kind of void left for viewers and the global film industry.
— Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) April 29, 2020
I’m certainly not the only one who feels his loss so keenly. All over my feeds on Twitter and Facebook, “the loss feels personal,” is a constant refrain.
It feels like a personal loss. My heart can’t. You were one of the finest actors our industry had ever had. Thank you for giving us some of the most wholesome movies. You’ll be loved, you’ll be missed. #IrrfanKhan
It feels like a personal loss. My heart can’t. You were one of the finest actors our industry had ever had. Thank you for giving us some of the most wholesome movies. You’ll be loved, you’ll be missed. #IrrfanKhan
The more I scrolled through my feed some things quickly became clear.
One, that it doesn’t matter what else people differed on, they agreed on the fact that his death is a loss to all of us. His popularity transcended fandoms, ideologies and politics.
It’s a testament to Irrfan Khan’s talent that a country of fractured opinions is briefly united in mourning
It’s a testament to Irrfan Khan’s talent that a country of fractured opinions is briefly united in mourning
Never before have so many mourned the passing away of an artist. Treating it like a personal loss, reminiscing about his best work, their favourite moments. The outpourings just won’t stop.
In death #IrrfanKhan revealed himself as India’s most loved.
Never before have so many mourned the passing away of an artist. Treating it like a personal loss, reminiscing about his best work, their favourite moments. The outpourings just won’t stop.
In death #IrrfanKhan revealed himself as India’s most loved.
Two, that he is perhaps one of those rare few celebrities these days, whose death is not accompanied by posts that highlight his hypocrisy, or his misdeeds. Instead, the posts universally talk about his greatness, not only as an actor but also as a genuinely kind human being.
How fortunate that in Irrfan Khan’s obit no one will have to say, “….but his career was marred by allegations of…..” and instead he managed to be loved across the board.
Which suggests it is somewhat possible to live a public life, without much blame 😮
How fortunate that in Irrfan Khan’s obit no one will have to say, “….but his career was marred by allegations of…..” and instead he managed to be loved across the board.
Which suggests it is somewhat possible to live a public life, without much blame 😮
There were reminders that he was one of the few good men in the industry who were on the right side of the #MeToo movement. And this perhaps, is why his loss feels like such a gut punch to so many women, especially. He reminded us, both via his reel life avatars, and his real life personality, of the good men in our lives.
About his reel-life roles in particular, much has been written. The completeness with which he immersed himself in his roles, the way his voice could carry any emotion with ease, and they way his eyes spoke volumes when his lips stayed silent. To quote a 2011 piece by Reema Moudgil, “Looking back at Irrfan’s oeuvre, there are many such moments when he created indefinable magic with subtle power. The way he bids goodbye just with a nod and a gaze and a smile full of love to his wife at the airport in The Namesake, not knowing it will be his last. The way, his eyes coax Tabu in Maqbool, to stop tormenting him during a trek to a dargah when she is trying to get him to confess his love for her.”
Even in his unlikeable roles, he shone.
I think Monty wasn’t exactly a likable character but he brought do much soul to it that I consider it to be my favorite character played by Irrfan. That scene with Konkona where he equates falling in love with driving a car is outstanding.
I think Monty wasn’t exactly a likable character but he brought do much soul to it that I consider it to be my favorite character played by Irrfan. That scene with Konkona where he equates falling in love with driving a car is outstanding.
Everyone has a favourite performance by this incredibly versatile actor.
To me, it is a particular scene in Hindi Medium (2017) that comes to mind when I think of him. The scene where he doesn’t see the need to confirm to the arbitrary rules of a “high class party,” and dances like no one is looking to a loud, rambunctious song, simply because that is what makes his daughter happy. In that moment, he was every dad who wants to see his daughter smile.
It certainly wasn’t the only movie in which he reminded us of the good fathers. As Ashoke in The Namesake (2006), he was the involved father and sensitive husband. As Danish Husain writes in The Quint, in the scene where he calls Tabu to complain about his stomach ache, “Irrfan becomes every father we do not wish to lose ever.”
A beautiful scene from The Namesake (Mira Nair, 2006) to remember Irrfan Khan.
“How long do I have to remember it?”
“Remember it always. Remember that you and I made this journey, that we went together to a place where there was nowhere left to go. pic.twitter.com/r3XlJN86Xl
A beautiful scene from The Namesake (Mira Nair, 2006) to remember Irrfan Khan.
“How long do I have to remember it?”
“Remember it always. Remember that you and I made this journey, that we went together to a place where there was nowhere left to go. pic.twitter.com/r3XlJN86Xl
I haven’t been able to watch Angrezi Medium (2020), his last movie, but those who have watched it can’t stop praising his performance in the movie, which also sensitively explores the father-daughter dynamic.
‘Wait for me’: #IrrfanKhan‘s last message during ‘#AngreziMedium‘ makes way into fans’ hearts yet again
.
.
.
.#IrrfanKhanPassesAway #IrrfanKhanDemise https://t.co/7ydE5WnwaY
‘Wait for me’: #IrrfanKhan‘s last message during ‘#AngreziMedium‘ makes way into fans’ hearts yet again
.
.
.
.#IrrfanKhanPassesAway #IrrfanKhanDemise https://t.co/7ydE5WnwaY
Nowhere is his performance more subtle than in Piku (2015). The film essentially belongs to Amitabh and Deepika, who are the father-daughter duo. The movie is about their oddball relationship, in which he is the outsider. Yet, it is his Rana, who is instrumental in taking them on a literal and figurative journey, that helps their relationship grow. That he makes his presence felt, without talking over or edging out Deepika, is testimony not only to his acting prowess, but also his sensitivity as an actor. It truly is something some other male actors (cough cough Akshay Kumar) in Bollywood can learn from.
There were three ways you knew a Hindi film was worth your time: 1) if it got good reviews, 2) if its opening weekend box office collections were in double figures 3) if the film starred Irrfan Khan.https://t.co/rhXkg7BJNS
There were three ways you knew a Hindi film was worth your time: 1) if it got good reviews, 2) if its opening weekend box office collections were in double figures 3) if the film starred Irrfan Khan.https://t.co/rhXkg7BJNS
Also worth noting are the unconventional love stories that he was part of. His characters, shorn of toxic masculinity, were men that were imperfect, yet endearing, and reminded us that love transcends boundaries like age.
Many, including myself, found his vulnerability as Saajan Fernandes in The Lunchbox (2013) authentic. His ache for social connection and love was palpable and relatable.
from the lunchbox. one of my favourite films. all the stories you told us, we hold in our hearts. and you live on in us, through them. thank you, irrfan khan. pic.twitter.com/b97AT5O59i
from the lunchbox. one of my favourite films. all the stories you told us, we hold in our hearts. and you live on in us, through them. thank you, irrfan khan. pic.twitter.com/b97AT5O59i
In Qarib Qarib Single (2017), his pairing with Parvathy Thiruvothu, ensured that we couldn’t take our eyes of the screen. His equations with his ex-girlfriends in the movie, and the fondness he retains for them without laying any claim on them, reflect a matured and sensitive mind behind the brash and carefree exterior.
Even in his international roles, he made his presence felt, irrespective of how much screen-time he had.
His moving performance as the adult Piscine in The Life of Pi (2012), reveals his incredible talent that transformed highly complex ideas into an empathetic, grounded slice of life. As director Ang Lee said of his monologue in the movie, “I thank him for that. It’s very inspiring for a lot of people around the world. His speech was a dream for a filmmaker. He should have been nominated. He should have gotten an award for that speech.”
#RIP Irrfan Khan, 53.
The police inspector in SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE.
In Asif Kapadia’s THE WARRIOR, he vows never to kill again.
Ignites an unexpected friendship in THE LUNCHBOX.
And who can forget this moving speech as the adult Pi in the Oscar winning LIFE OF PI. pic.twitter.com/FJWG2LwDgt
#RIP Irrfan Khan, 53.
The police inspector in SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE.
In Asif Kapadia’s THE WARRIOR, he vows never to kill again.
Ignites an unexpected friendship in THE LUNCHBOX.
And who can forget this moving speech as the adult Pi in the Oscar winning LIFE OF PI. pic.twitter.com/FJWG2LwDgt
Even where his role was short, he delivered with impact. For example, his character in Jurassic World (2015), though pivotal, did not have much screen time. Yet in that short time, he managed to leave a lasting impression of an affable man, who leads from the front, is not afraid to take risks, and who cares about people. It isn’t even his best or most significant work, and yet it is one that people remember.
Incredibly saddened to learn that Irrfan Khan has passed away.
He was the absolute highlight of Jurassic World for me, and that was just one of many great performances of his.
He’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/1grZnaM8pW
Incredibly saddened to learn that Irrfan Khan has passed away.
He was the absolute highlight of Jurassic World for me, and that was just one of many great performances of his.
He’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/1grZnaM8pW
Irrfan Khan’s filmography is a treasure trove. We could sit and dissect each performance over and over again, and yet find nuances we didn’t notice before. As an artist, he will always be an inspiration.
Those who have had the good fortune of meeting him and working with him, speak of his humility and authenticity.
Which is why our heart is breaking today. He was one of the few good men, and he is gone too soon. Rest in peace, Irrfan bhai –you are missed deeply.
