Maintain Social Distance, Get Married Via Video Call, Just Like This Couple Did!

Love has no boundaries. And during the lockdown when love seems difficult, this couple got married on Zoom, restoring our belief in love.
The coronavirus has gripped the entire world. To decrease its impact in India a very strict lockdown was imposed by the central government. Due to this people who had fixed events, meetings and gatherings had to postpone or cancel them.
But not everyone gives up this easily. A couple scheduled to marry on April 4th, went ahead and got married, all the while maintaining social distance! Mumbai-based Preet Singh and Delhi-based Neet Kaur got married via a video call on their scheduled date. Yep. They had a virtual wedding via Zoom call.
The best part about this marriage was that it was not just the two of them. Fifty people including their friends and family joined this virtual wedding. Also, everyone took up and dressed in their finery. Indeed a truly grand wedding at the time of Corona.
लॉकडाउन में अनोखी शादी-मुंबई का दूल्हा, दिल्ली की दुल्हन…रिश्तेदार आए, मिठाई बंटी और डासं भी हुआ https://t.co/KIwPujCncX #Wedding #VirtualWedding #Delhi #Mumbai #IndiaLockDown #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #CoronaVirusIndia #CoronavirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/dSSmX414fs— Punjab Kesari (@punjabkesari) April 6, 2020
Preet and Neet’s wedding is an example of how one should not give up at tough times. The number of people cribbing about missing out on events thanks to the lockdown is something else. But this couple proves that you can have a gala time, celebrate all while maintaining the social distance.
According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, Preet and Neet fixed the date of the wedding as 4th April. This was done before the Coronavirus pandemic happened. They had planned the big fat Punjabi wedding (we all know how Punjabi Weddings work).
But then the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world. But the couple did not lose their excitement to get married. They trimmed the initial guest list of 150 to 50 and had them all log on to the call at 11:30 am. And that was how they got married.
Add to this, the couple did not even miss out on the fun as the relatives, after giving their blessings, also broke into a dance at the end of the ceremony.
Corona has not stopped lovers. On the same date that Preet and Neet got married, another couple also tied the knot. The man Mohammad Minhajudd, from Aurangabad married his partner from Beed. And obviously this too, was done over video call!
Although the coronavirus has restricted the flow of movement for people there are bright stories too. On a brighter side, we can at least say that online weddings during corona are not only safe but also cheap!
These couples truly prove that where there is a will there’s a way!
Picture credits: Pexels
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
