Oh Joe, My Love, You’ve Forgotten Your Dame In Light Of Your Fame!

Posted: April 9, 2020

Ah. The pain of your love changing and becoming someone you didn’t know. But what do you do when your coffee does the same to you?

I have loved you since ages, oh dear! 

To be precise, 1995, was that year. 

You were so special to me. 

Yet I would whip you and beat you, so easily.

I would make you into a paste,

Mind you, I did it in no haste. 

Adding sugar to you with a spoon. 

When you’d be thick and frothy, I would swoon. 

A few drops of milk would make you gooey,

You’d be whisked until golden ombre and creamy. 

My fragile hands would go with a steady speed. 

I was just ten but twenty minutes was all I did need.

To save the muscle work, I would store you in the fridge. 

A dollop of you and between hot and cold I would switch. 

Cocoa, crumbled biscuits or honey, you’d be topped with,

You proved that love happens just once – is a myth. 

You would melt and so did I. 

You were the apple of my eye. 

You would be sweet and pillowy. 

You could change my mood better than a movie. 

Now in 2020 you have millions of lovers,

I see you on Tiktok, Instagram and even on Facebook covers. 

You’re trending all over the internet and everywhere. 

I wish to tell the world about our love affair. 

Now that you have catapulted to a worldwide fame, 

My cup of Joe, you’ve forgotten your dame. 

So today I say – you might change your name but you are mine!  

My ‘pheti hui coffee’, sorry I didn’t know you were ‘Dalgona’, you’ve been simply desi and divine!

If I’d only known that my culinary skills have immense potential globally,

I would have joyously brewed on Tiktok, a ‘filter kapi’, daily!

The centuries old Indian Kapi would have been sold across the globe in boutique cafes, Broski. 

Dalgona – All would’ve known that in India you are Kahaani Ghar Ghar ki!

Picture credits: Unsplash

Natasha Perry Thomas

