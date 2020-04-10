‘Kudi Nu Nachne De’ Say The Leading Ladies Of Bollywood As They Celebrate Womanhood

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Celebrating womanhood is not something that Bollywood does too often. However, with this song from Angrezi Medium, we ask you to let the kudis just dance!
Art has the power to change the world and when Bollywood comes up with peppy numbers celebrating womanhood, it can’t get any better.
This song “Kudi Nu Nachne De, from the movie ‘Angrezi Medium‘, has stolen hearts. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal and was released on 13 March 2020. It was however, this song, that Twitter flood with comments.
Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar sing the song in a gentle but highly expressive croon, celebrating womanhood. Radhika Madan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor show off their moves in this light-hearted track. Their funky irreverent style matches the mood of the music. Priya Saraiya is the woman who penned the lyrics. It has to be a woman who understands another woman, right?
The opening lines say it all with a simple question – ‘Ho meethi meethi si yeh muniya. Sar pe daale hai yeh chuniya. Kyun?’ Even in 2020, in many parts of India, women still follow the outdated system of veiling themselves in a ‘ghoonghat.’
I just wonder, how should we expect such women to tread forward with this ‘jewelled sheath’ hanging like an obstacle in front of their eyes. It literally holds them back from achieving so much.
But the ‘modern’ women too face sexism in a casual way. Misogyny is prevalent at a high rate, day in and out – we just don’t notice it. Why do women cook for everyone? Or why is a woman, and not the man, asked, how do you manage work and home? Why is a woman the primary caregiver for a child? And why is maternity leave more popular than paternity leave? Why is a man applauded if he ‘helps‘ in the household work? Well, it’s time to oust this casual sexism that freely slides into our lives every single day.
This song has a catchy line – ‘Mauj mein rehne de na duniya. Haan duniya kyun?’ Walk and talk like a lady, don’t laugh so loud, good girls don’t dance with people around! Period. Haven’t we heard that for donkeys years? Next time you hear it, just hum this song in response.
The line, ‘Ise jhoomne de apni beat te’ is a great message for the society. If the society still doesn’t change, a woman should ‘ban than ke’, get ‘on the floor.’
Then in a raspy low voice wear her gorgeous grin and sing to them – ‘Ho waddi waddi baat teri. Chhoti chhoti soch kuyn ae ji. Oho paa ji.’ She should then just cackle and move on. Women are expected to dance to the beats of everyone’s music. That’s because ours is a patriarchal society where a man is still considered the head of the family. And because we do have men (except a few) who are reluctant with the idea of women rubbing shoulders with them, as equals.
The words ‘Kudi nu nachne de’ is an expression of the desire for freedom. Women have the right to be who they want. However, there are ‘uncultured’ men who still molest ladies in buses. There are the educated ‘cultured’ men who demand dowry.
The good news is – women are now raising their voice against the uncultured ones. As for the cultured ones, we’d better buy a product that makes life smoother rather than investing in a creaking machinery that makes a grating noise as it is worn-out.
Dear men, don’t consider yourself hen-pecked if you listen to a woman. She is equally smart and perhaps more educated. The day you change your mindset, there’ll be no need to celebrate womanhood. And songs like,’Kudi nu nachne de’ won’t be needed.
Are you that man who can tell your best friend who grumbles about his unapologetic wife, ‘Tu bhi jhoom lena iski beat pe‘? If yes, you’re a part of a meaningful change. Did you notice, the song has a male voice? Perhaps, it’s because gender doesn’t matter – Happiness is the ultimate goal.
So, whether you’re a man or a woman, just turn this track on and hit your feet against the floor with the rhythm of the music. You’re surely going to feel easy-breezy and look steezy!
Picture credits: Stills from the song.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Blogger, Writer and Content Curator.
Author of 'Infidelity-An Outrageously Funny Affair and The Ultimate
A Short History Of Kissing And Erotic Scenes In Hindi Movies; Going Full Circle
Ooh, La, La! We Love These 4 Revolutionary Bollywood Songs About Women’s Fantasies
Where Are The Heartbreak Songs By Female Singers In Bollywood Today?
Deepika Gets Mainstream Bollywood To The Protests –A Sign of Better Things to Come?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!