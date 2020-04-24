Despite Mixed Reviews ‘Four More Shots, Please’ Taught Me These 7 Lessons!

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Though ‘Four More Shots, Please’ is getting some mixed reviews, I liked the 2nd season! In fact, here are 7 lessons I learnt from Four More Shots, Please!
I recently binged watched ‘Four More Shots, Please,’ and I will admit that I wasn’t a fan of the first season. However, since I’d heard mixed reviews of season two, I was intrigued enough to watch it and decide for myself. And trust me, it did not disappoint! Though a little over the top in places, it was thoroughly entertaining.
Give this breezy series a watch for some fun and emotions. Calling it the desi version of ‘Sex and the City’ is quite the cliché. But one would be blind not to see some very obvious parallels. That apart, even if it is the desi version, what’s the big deal? Aren’t a lot of our TV shows, movies and even music inspired from work around the world? To miss the series on that ground would definitely be a mistake.
And while watching the series, I learnt a few things. So here are seven lessons I took from Four More Shots, Please.
Anjana pointed out that you don’t need to put up with a misogynistic boss. It is okay to quit and find a place where you feel valued. And you can actually have it all – a successful career and a child. Just need to find a way to strike a balance.
Umang made us realise that you don’t need a man to complete you. It can be a woman too. The key is to find the right partner. Love is important but so is keeping one’s own identity.
Siddhi is literally the perfect example of ‘one size doesn’t fit all.’ It is important to believe in yourself irrespective of your physical image. And it is never too late to discover your calling in life and love your body as it is.
Damini showed us that if you believe in your dream, there’s no stopping you. Women have needs too and it takes courage to admit it. There should be no guilt.
They all convinced us that friends can help you overcome anything – from miscarriage to a failed marriage, from losing a job to even sleeping with an escort! You look back and learn from these things and possibly even laugh off some.
Relationships can get complicated but it’s better to let go of them and move on. Staying in an unhappy marriage doesn’t solve any purpose.
They all repeatedly emphasised the point that size, marital status or sexual orientation should not hold us back. We should be comfortable in our own skin.
I picked up these points on women empowerment and feminism from the series. But I would also urge you to enjoy their carefree lives, where they can do what they want to, look fashionable and attractive. Yes it is possible to have the best of both the worlds. I find that real and relatable.
The actors have done a fabulous job. Even the other characters like Prateik Babbar, Milind Soman and Lisa Ray fit in well with their roles. They do a brilliant job in supporting the main cast.
You will surely be reminded of the fun time with your girl friends – giggling, chilling and just letting go and being yourself. There will always be naysayers who will gripe about it not being realistic or being too “independent’ or being a cheap copy. Ignore them and watch it.
Let me know your thoughts if you have watched it. And if you haven’t, go ahead and check it out!
Picture credits: Still from the series Four More Shots, Please
Prerna Wahi worked in the corporate world for 7 years.
How Entrepreneur Swapna Wagh Is Reviving Childhood Memories With Her Indian Toys
