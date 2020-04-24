Every Individual Is Different, So Is Every Entrepreneur!

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
While yet another series of ‘sky is the limit, ‘impossible is nothing’, ‘be optimistic’ may sound very reassuring, it may not always hold true for different situations
The books are confusing, every article talks otherwise, influential speakers have different stories to share, newspapers galore, magazines overwhelming with gyaan!! While I do resonate with quite a few, I have strongly come to believe that every individual is unique and will have his/her own story!!
While you may continue to extract the juice from this fruit platter, you need to understand you are a completely different seed sown!!
Some say don’t stick to an idea for long, while others talk about the importance of perseverance, both have proved their mettle and so this little seed is wondering where to settle!
‘Quit 9 am-5 pm’, ‘find your passion’, ‘follow your heart’ is the new fad; don’t fall in this trap! We are surrounded with people who constantly seem to be propagating these catchphrases. Well! Nothing against these expressions but every individual needs to Analyse, Assess and Understand his/her own life’s coming.
With yet another series of ‘sky is the limit, ‘impossible is nothing’, ‘be optimistic’ may sound very reassuring, however it may not always hold true for different situations demand certain forced decisions! Hand to mouth’, sole bread winner’ is also a harsh reality.
It’s difficult to decide, for instance, in some cases a swanky office address works while for some nerd’s a 15” screen at some cafe is all it takes.Some believe in the theory of know it all, do it all by self, while others are more keen on act of delegating tasks.
You are an entrepreneur, an employer, an initiator, a leader who will set guidelines, give directions, and decide the flow of action; don’t let any other set premise deter your thoughts or ideology. The landscape is common to all, but every individual portrait is unique.
We are at the mercy of the society who is merely sniffing those perfume strips without smelling the coffee beans; you obviously fail to identify that every fragrance is different.
But why do you even care??
With the multifarious preference for a spicy, fruity, woody or citrus every pretty labeled glass container has its own space on the shelf! Right! So be the special kind of you and stick to your own semblance, hold on to your philosophy and take decisions based on your life principles.
Stop juxtapose, reacting to criticisms; throw yourself and dive deep into your passion and your distant dream will soon become your lifeline.
Image credits: Pixabay
Partner at SPRIHA Timepieces.
Earlier worked at a iFAST Financial Services as a Research Analyst
