Dr. Beela Rajesh, TN Health Secy, Proves Despite Social Distancing, She Will Be There For Her People

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Dr. Beela Rajesh, TN’s health secretary is boosting people’s morale by engaging with them through her department and Twitter during the current crisis.
Right now, when social distancing is an important factor to keep in mind, it becomes difficult to get the updates and information on COVID-19. But not in Tamil Nadu, for the state’s Health Secretary Dr. Beela Rajesh is doing her best to make engagement and awareness a little easier. Not only is she working on field but online, on Twitter too, to ensure that people have the information they need.
Along with her team, Dr. Beela have constantly been spreading awareness about coronavirus and social distancing. However, what makes them even better is the fact that they are very prompt in answering the queries put up by the general public. Now that’s what dealing with a pandemic the tech style looks like!
Currently, the state of Tamil Nadu has more than 600 active cases, making it one of the states with the highest cases in the nation. The people are in urgent need of relief. Thus, to ensure the free flow of information among the masses, Dr. Beela Rajesh has opted to be proactive on Twitter.
She recently tweeted, “Virus can affect anyone, let’s be gentle and sensitive towards each other and wage a co-ordinated battle against COVID-19.” Dr. Beela Rajesh’s work is being praised by the people thanks to her prompt and appropriate answers to the queries by people, on Twitter.
Virus can affect anyone, let’s be gentle and sensitive towards each other and wage a coordinated battle against Covid19.
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 3, 2020
Virus can affect anyone, let’s be gentle and sensitive towards each other and wage a coordinated battle against Covid19.
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 3, 2020
A negative test does not indicate absence of the virus it can turn positive anytime hence need for 28 days quarantine.
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 3, 2020
A negative test does not indicate absence of the virus it can turn positive anytime hence need for 28 days quarantine.
Nobody wants to be sick, it just happens. Challenge all if you know of someone who has tested positive call/text and let them know you’re there for them. Let’s be kind to those who are suffering and help keep their spirits high.
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 6, 2020
Nobody wants to be sick, it just happens. Challenge all if you know of someone who has tested positive call/text and let them know you’re there for them. Let’s be kind to those who are suffering and help keep their spirits high.
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 6, 2020
JSSY earmarked for transport of expecting mothers. Please contact DD health of your district. I will also put in a word please share your contact number to facilitate. https://t.co/AOMuffoe9q
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 4, 2020
JSSY earmarked for transport of expecting mothers. Please contact DD health of your district. I will also put in a word please share your contact number to facilitate. https://t.co/AOMuffoe9q
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 4, 2020
It prevents the droplets from entering the air, advisable for use only outside of hospitals along with social distancing. Remember to wash well with soap too. https://t.co/tEPS2pOzP7
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 3, 2020
It prevents the droplets from entering the air, advisable for use only outside of hospitals along with social distancing. Remember to wash well with soap too. https://t.co/tEPS2pOzP7
Maintain social distance, wash hands regularly, disinfect and clean the shop at least twice a day. https://t.co/1NCDI3Hgxy
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 2, 2020
Maintain social distance, wash hands regularly, disinfect and clean the shop at least twice a day. https://t.co/1NCDI3Hgxy
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 2, 2020
TN follows a double incubation period of 28 days. Precautions advised are social distancing and hand wash. https://t.co/BY9fTc40ww
— Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) April 6, 2020
TN follows a double incubation period of 28 days. Precautions advised are social distancing and hand wash. https://t.co/BY9fTc40ww
Dr Beela Rajesh is the health secretary of Tamil Nadu. She is a 1997 batch IAS officer and an MBBS graduate from Madras Medical College.
She earlier served as sub-collector of Chengalpattu. Dr Beela was also the commissioner of Fisheries and commissioner of Town and Country Planning in Tamil Nadu. She was the commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy. And in 2019, she was transferred as the health secretary of the state.
In her term as the health secretary, she achieved a lot. Now, Tamil Nadu ranks third among all Indian states in the NITI Aayog Health Index.
She was responsible for setting up the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program. The State Government worked with the Centre and the World Bank signed a $287 million loan agreement in June 2019 for the same.
This program was initiated to improve the quality of health care in the state. It also aims to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases and fill equity gaps in reproductive and child health services in Tamil Nadu.
Dr. Beela Rajesh has gone on and proved once again that if you care about your people, you will find ways to help them!
Picture credits – Dr. Beela Rajesh’s Twitter
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja Teacher Proves Early Action Is Crucial To Preventing The Spread Of Coronavirus
Dr Saniya Khan: My Story Of A 14-Day Quarantine On Coming Back From A Gulf Country
Despite Personal Tragedy, Aarushi’s Mother Nupur Talwar Still Remains The Warm Person She Is
Meet Sujatha Narasimhan Who Is Determined To Help Schools After The Chennai Floods
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!