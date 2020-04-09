During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Dr. Beela Rajesh, TN Health Secy, Proves Despite Social Distancing, She Will Be There For Her People

Posted: April 9, 2020
Tags:

Dr. Beela Rajesh, TN’s health secretary is boosting people’s morale by engaging with them through her department and Twitter during the current crisis.

Right now, when social distancing is an important factor to keep in mind, it becomes difficult to get the updates and information on COVID-19. But not in Tamil Nadu, for the state’s Health Secretary Dr. Beela Rajesh is doing her best to make engagement and awareness a little easier. Not only is she working on field but online, on Twitter too, to ensure that people have the information they need.

Along with her team, Dr. Beela have constantly been spreading awareness about coronavirus and social distancing. However, what makes them even better is the fact that they are very prompt in answering the queries put up by the general public. Now that’s what dealing with a pandemic the tech style looks like!

Her interaction with people on Twitter

Currently, the state of Tamil Nadu has more than 600 active cases, making it one of the states with the highest cases in the nation. The people are in urgent need of relief. Thus, to ensure the free flow of information among the masses, Dr. Beela Rajesh has opted to be proactive on Twitter.

She recently tweeted, “Virus can affect anyone, let’s be gentle and sensitive towards each other and wage a co-ordinated battle against COVID-19.” Dr. Beela Rajesh’s work is being praised by the people thanks to her prompt and appropriate answers to the queries by people, on Twitter.

Who is Dr. Beela Rajesh?

Dr Beela Rajesh is the health secretary of Tamil Nadu. She is a 1997 batch IAS officer and an MBBS graduate from Madras Medical College.

She earlier served as sub-collector of Chengalpattu. Dr Beela was also the commissioner of Fisheries and commissioner of Town and Country Planning in Tamil Nadu. She was the commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy. And in 2019, she was transferred as the health secretary of the state.

In her term as the health secretary, she achieved a lot. Now, Tamil Nadu ranks third among all Indian states in the NITI Aayog Health Index.

She was responsible for setting up the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program. The State Government worked with the Centre and the World Bank signed a $287 million loan agreement in June 2019 for the same.

This program was initiated to improve the quality of health care in the state. It also aims to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases and fill equity gaps in reproductive and child health services in Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Beela Rajesh has gone on and proved once again that if you care about your people, you will find ways to help them!

Picture credits – Dr. Beela Rajesh’s Twitter

Nishtha Pandey

I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.

अभिभावक और चाइल्ड एडॉप्शन के बारे में - Child Adoption In India For Couple & Single Parents

