During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Books > 4 Books By Women On Jallianwala Bagh That You Should Read On Its 101st Anniversary

4 Books By Women On Jallianwala Bagh That You Should Read On Its 101st Anniversary

Posted: April 13, 2020
Tags:

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.

On the 101st anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, one of the worst tragedies India has seen, here are four books by women everyone needs to read.

13th April 1919 was the day that saw one of the worst tragedies of the Indian freedom struggle. It was the day that the British Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered his army to open fire on unarmed civilians at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. This led to a stampede and killed as many as 400 women, men and children and injured a 1000 more.

This year, while we maybe in a lockdown, remembering those who were killed in the massacre is still possible. We need to recall some important books about the cataclysmic part of the Indian history, especially the ones written by women. Here we have a four books on the Jallianwala Bagh that try to chronicle and remember history and the forgotten memories.

The Patient Assasin

by Anita Anand

This is a book based on a series of interviews and archival material based on the life of Indian revolutionary, Uddam Singh. Singh became known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, who condoned General Dyer’s actions at Jalianwala Bagh.

Authored by Anita Anand it was published in April 2019 before the 100th anniversary of the tragedy. The book spans 25 chapters and explores the massacre. It provides an in-depth account of Uddam Singh’s trial when he was prosecuted under the Freedom of Information Act.

The first part of the book tells the story of Dwyer, while the second part gives us an in-depth focus on Singh’s childhood and life leading up to his trial. 

You can find the book on Amazon right here and on Amazon US here

The Case That Shook the Empire

By Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat 

Co-authored by Pushpa and Raghu Palat, this book is a tribute to Sir Chettur Shankaran Nair. He was a larger than life figure in the historical discourse on the Indian Freedom Movement.

The Palats were inspired to write this story after visiting the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar. They focused on his role in communicating the truth about the event. Nair resigned from the government and travelled to Britain the defend the rights of Indians and proved to be a key part of struggle for independence.

You can find the book on Amazon India and on Amazon US.

Voices from Punjab: The Strength and Resilience of 15 Punjabi Women Living in the UK

By Anita Goyal and Aastha K Singhania 

This is a collection of 15 stories from women living in the United Kingdom as they reflect on India’s clamorous past. These include the Partition as well as the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. They reflect on the hybridity in their newfound identities and how they embraced a new culture, time and place.

These are classic reflections of first-generation Indian immigrants in the UK who still re-live their shared, collective memories and stories of their pasts. The book adds a very unique dimension to the massacre as it sheds light on memory, trauma and nostalgia in the context of globalisation and immigration experiences.

You can find the book on Amazon India right here and on Amazon US here.

The Historiography of the Jalianwala Bagh Massacre, 1919

By Savita Narain 

This book offers an objective insight into how history has assessed and analysed the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, particularly by British and Indian Historians. It looks at how they compare and contrast with other historians.

Interestingly, the book also offers a significant contextualisation and critique on colonisation and India’s experience during this period. The author, Savita Narrain, who has lived in Britain all her life, shares a close connection to this piece in Indian history. This since her family was heavily involved in the freedom movement. 

You can find the book on Amazon India here and for Amazon US here.

These books, offer a unique lens into the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that subverts the commonly held notions and narratives of this gruesome and fractured historical chapter. They also remain stories and histories that have been brought to life by these authors deserve to be celebrated during this day of tragedy and remembrance.

Picture credits: YouTube and a still from the movie Legend of Bhagat Singh

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Shivani Ekkanath

Shivani is currently an undergraduate political science student who is passionate about human rights and

Learn More

अभिभावक और चाइल्ड एडॉप्शन के बारे में - Child Adoption In India For Couple & Single Parents

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

books on Partition

A Curated List Of 7 Books On Partition By Women Authors, To Choose Your Summer Read From

Why Don’t More Indian Books Celebrate Women’s Friendships? [#FriendshipDaySpecial]

The other side of silence

You’ve Seen Violence Against Women In Partition Movies, But Reality Was Much Worse

10 Award Winning Books By Indian Woman Writers That You Must Read

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

#SheReads

Trending

5 Women For Whom Home Is A Hellish Place During This Lockdown
Panchayat, A Must Watch For Its Simple Yet Delightful Humour From Rural India
Mom Travels 1400 Kms On Scooty To Get Her Son Back Home During The Lockdown But With Proper Measures
reasons to get married
9 Ridiculous Reasons To Get Married That Indians Believe In; Do You Agree?

Best Loved Stories

Gaslighting Is A Sneaky Kind Of Domestic Violence, As English Vinglish Shows Us

“Deergha Sumangali Bhava”

Fun Clay Modelling Ideas For Children, And The Young At Heart!

Ambani video

This Ambani Video Sends Out A Regressive Message: “New Daughters In Law Must Quickly Have A Baby!”

A Son Like Krishna