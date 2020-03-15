  1. Home > Parenting Tips > 7 Practical Tips For Parents With Children Stuck At Home Due To Corona!

7 Practical Tips For Parents With Children Stuck At Home Due To Corona!

Posted: March 15, 2020
With many state governments shutting schools due to Covid-19, what can parents do for bored children stuck at home? Here are some ideas.

Ria is very sad. She is not going to school or to the park. Everything around her seems to be stagnant.

She isn’t allowed to spend time with her friends. Mom and dad are working from home, so though they are with her technically, they are engaged in office work. There are no parties, no movies, no get-togethers!

She is bored of watching TV. “How long will this go on?” She asks her mother restlessly. “Nobody knows dear!” the concerned mother replies.

If there’s a Ria in your home too, this article is for you to read in the current situation where the COVID-19 virus has swept into at least 114 countries and killed more than 5,000 people. It has now been officially declared a pandemic by WHO and necessary measures are being taken.

My concern here is to talk about how to handle your children who are subjected to unwanted isolation.

Here are a few points that can help.

Don’t panic

Anxiety is natural in times like this when the scenario appears scary but to lose your cool is certainly not the solution. Keep yourself well-informed and know the relevant details. Take precautions and make rules for yourself and your family. Remember! If everyone does their bit, the problem will have to quit.

Talk to your kids

Knowledge about the situation is flooding around us and your kids see and hear everything. Let them express what they already know. Clear their concepts. Be the filter for your kid. Let them absorb only the positive aspects. Explain to them the real scene and keep them aware of what is spreading across social media but doesn’t make sense.

Let it be a good break

No doubt they are being made to stay at home as a precautionary measure but this stay should not be stressful for them. Indulge them in creative activities.

Explain to them the precautions

It’s very important that they are told the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and encouraged to practice it. Wash hands for at least 20 seconds at regular intervals. Avoid touching your face – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your mouth with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing. Maintain distance if you or others have symptoms of common cold.

Help them synthesize

During this break you can help them to boost their skills by providing them opportunities to synthesize new ideas or things; this can be in the form of paintings, craft, poems, diary writing, DIY-kit etc. Many YouTube channels can act as an aid to guide you.

Play with them

It is very important that you spend at least a little time with your little one. Nothing can substitute the value of time you actually spend with them. Get involved in some active play – indoor or outdoor.

Allot a little time to boost knowledge

During all this make sure that you invest a little of their time in some knowledge boosting activity, which can be from or out of syllabus – anything that interests them and you.

Arrange for a small and safe get together – if you are sure of one or two friends who are not exposed to infection, you can arrange for a small play date which will replenish their energy levels.

Last but not the least, harbour and spread love because love can help heal all.

Akanksha Shukla

A teacher by profession, I believe that learning never ends.

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

