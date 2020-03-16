  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Just Three Words

Posted: March 17, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

Isn’t it funny how just three words stringed together can read like a poem and can make a lot of sense too… Here is one that I made up to inspire you and me to live life head held high….

Don’t give up
Believe in Yourself
Learn from yesterday

Said and done
Done and dusted
Seize the day
Make it happen

Dare to dream
Yes, you can
Dreams come true
Listen to me
Just be yourself

Free your mind
Don’t stop now
Yesterday is gone
Rise and shine
Go for it
Prove them wrong

Look at me
Nobody is perfect
We both can
You and me
You and me

Image via Pixabay

HIRA MEHTA

Effective administrator, coordinator & communicator,retired with 38 yrs of experience as Manager,Corp.Commn,ICICI

