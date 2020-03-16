Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Isn’t it funny how just three words stringed together can read like a poem and can make a lot of sense too… Here is one that I made up to inspire you and me to live life head held high….
Don’t give upBelieve in YourselfLearn from yesterday
Said and doneDone and dustedSeize the dayMake it happen
Dare to dreamYes, you canDreams come trueListen to meJust be yourself
Free your mindDon’t stop nowYesterday is goneRise and shineGo for itProve them wrong
Look at meNobody is perfectWe both canYou and meYou and me
Image via Pixabay
Effective administrator, coordinator & communicator,retired with 38 yrs of experience as Manager,Corp.Commn,ICICI
