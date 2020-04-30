Woman, You’re Two Sides Of A Coin – Shattering Myths Yet Staying Silent And In Pain

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Woman, in silence there is a lot to lose- denial, fear, traditions, society are no excuse. And on the other side you’ve shattered myths, scaled new heights
Woman… still two different sides of a coin
One silent, she dare not dream.
The other scaling heights, forging the stream
When a woman is silent, not daring to dream
Things are not as simple as they seem!
As if a bearer of doom, when a girl is born,
She cowers in fear of that undeserving scorn
Every time she faces her husband’s wrath,
She forgives… as that what she’s been taught!
Oh woman, in silence there is a lot to lose
Your daughters too will never dare to choose
You know it well, but you’re not even trying
life is passing by… your spirit is dying
There is always a choice
but you let it go, never raising a voice,
in times of violence, rape, abuse…
Suppressing the power within you to use
Oh woman, in silence there is a lot to lose
Denial, fear, traditions, society are no excuse
Oh woman, on the other side of the coin
You’ve shattered myths, scaled new heights
Fulfilled dreams, fought for what’s right
Letting go of guilt to reach your goal
You and only you, the master of your soul
You’ve broken shackles of tradition, and society
You are today your own first priority
Breaking free to follow that voice
That’s calling you to make your choice
Now that your choice is made
Reach out to those, standing in the shade
Scared, silent and still cowering in fright
Lend a hand and show them the light
For every woman who suffers trauma and violence,
Another gets crushed, and learns to suffer in silence.
A woman, two different sides of a coin
One is frightened and silent
The other vibrant and defiant
A woman, till today two different sides of a coin.
Picture credits: Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Effective administrator, coordinator & communicator,retired with 38 yrs of experience as Manager,Corp.Commn,ICICI
Dear Society, Obsess Over A Woman’s Dreams, NOT If She Is Married Or Has A Baby
We Are All One Girl, One Woman: Let’s Celebrate Her Voice, Not Shut It Up!
No One On Her Side But Herself [#ShortStory]
How Confident, Educated, Outspoken ‘Modern’ Me Had Also Been Insidiously ‘Trained To Be Invisible’
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!