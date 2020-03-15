Hey Auntie! Let Me Live The Life I Choose

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Ever been annoyed by women who moral police other women? This poem is for you!
Hey auntie,
Good morning, how do you do?
Had breakfast, did you?
And at breakfast when your daughter ate cheese
You said, “You’ll grow fat, stop it please!”
Let her eat what she likes
And stop expecting her to impress guys.
Hey auntie,
Period blood is not gross
It doesn’t add to your list of my flaws
During periods, I’ll run, sit, eat and pray
Your comments won’t change me anyway.
Hey auntie,
I didn’t learn to cook and bake
No, that’s not my mom’s mistake
She told me to study and do something good
Apart from cooking my in-laws’ favourite food
Hey auntie,
You saw me with a guy,
You make a fuss, I don’t know why
He was only a friend, I am not in love,
If that’s also a problem, tell me how.
Hey auntie,
I can’t give your family a son
It’s nature’s choice and can be changed by none
Motherhood is not your card game
Children of any gender should be loved the same
Hey auntie
Thanks for the suggestions that I’ll ignore
Find yourself a better chore
Let me live the life I choose
I’ve got no time for baseless rules.
Image via Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Animal lover. Feminist. Student.
An Open Letter to Sushmita Sen: ‘Auntie’ Is Just Another Word
I Did Not Feel Like A Girl, So Why Did I Have To Suffer Through Periods?
My Child Could Be Shamed For Periods Even If I Empower Her
What’s There To Like About Your 40s? Plenty, As I Found Out!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!