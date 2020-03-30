Captive Behind The Closed Doors

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
Doors open opportunities. They are a means for freedom…or are they? What if the doors in your life did not open?
*Trigger alert: graphic domestic violence
Creak! Creak! Creak!
Protest the rickety wooden steps
Every time he makes his way to my door.
My heart thuds,
I cower, enveloped in a numb fear.
I bite into my clammy knuckles
And draw my knees up to my chest
As I hear his tread on the steps.
Mouth dry, I swallow and
Scuttle to a corner of my bed
But,
Its threadbare mattress offers little comfort!
My eyes peer at the sliver of pale light
That seeps in from under the closed door.
I hope, against hope that he shall pass by,
That, his step shall not stop at my doorstep
Tonight.
But, his shadow comes to rest there.
It is not to be!
I hear the scrape of his foot against the door,
And then the door groans open
As if keening for me, bewailing my plight.
He stands there silhouetted
Against the bleak yellow patch of light.
I whimper.
I whisper, ‘No, please…no,’ for
I know what awaits me.
I have no escape.
I am a captive of depraved lust
That shackles me to the shadows of the night.
I am a prisoner of impotent hope
That shuns me, night after night
As I suffer the snuffing of my innocence,
Time after time,
Every single time.
Night after night he lurches in
In his alcohol induced stupor,
Leering.
He comes now too, grinning malevolently.
The door bangs shut!
And like every night the sound echoes
In the deathly stillness, like an ominous peal.
I shiver.
A trickle of moonlight filters in,
Cloaking the room.
It comes to rest on the closed door.
It too cannot pass, held captive as it is like me.
I hate the closed door.
But more than that…
I hate my life behind the closed door.
*
Author’s note – Doors open opportunities. They are a means for freedom…or are they? What if the doors in your life did not open? What if they were shut, leaving you defenseless, imprisoning you?
Sadly, there are many young innocent girls who lose their childhood to such closed doors. In their lives the door does not stand for freedom or hope. Rather, it stands for confinement and defilement.
This poem is dedicated to such survivors.
First published here.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,
In Ancient India, A Young Greek Woman Is The King’s Bodyguard. What Happens Next?
The Balcony [#ShortStory]
A Bazillion Tweets Tell Donald Trump That Its #NotOk Ever To Assault Women
This Petition Against Marital Rape Needs Your Support; Take Action!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!