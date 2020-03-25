Being A Mom AND Being Sane During The Lockdown

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.
This lockdown has taught us many things. One of the takeaways for moms is that mollycoddling kids could do more harm than good.
The above title looks like an oxymoron, doesn’t it? I mean, how does one do both and get out of it with due credit?
This is quite a new territory for most of us young moms. I think the last time this happened, Indira Gandhi had declared emergency or something like that. Even during the floods, we still could go out and watch the rains. This is something none of us would have ever even thought to prepare for.
People usually say that about parenting, that you can’t read it in a book and become good parents. You need to experience it. But at least, you try to prepare for it.
The lockdown during the COVID-19 is not just unexpected; it’s one of the biggest challenges that I have had to face in recent times.
You see these forwards floating around.
Husbands working from home
Children indoors
Malls closed
Movies closed
No outside food
Wishing strength to all the women to deal with this sudden calamity.
And there is so much truth to it. Yes. It’s now tough to be a mom AND stay sane. And while we take some sort of fun and pleasure in these forwards, it’s time to think of MANY ideas to fall upon and try out.
Because, unless we are relatively sane, no one else in the house will be.
And that is a fact.
So here go some of the things I have tried.
We need to bring balance. Spend time with the kids and balance that with making them learn to entertain themselves. We need to make sure that they do not come running to us the moment they are bored and looking for us to entertain them.
At some point, we need to let go. For their good too, not just ours.
This lockdown has taught us many things. One of the takeaways for moms is that mollycoddling kids could do more harm than good. Sending them to camps and classes might be good for them but teaching them to entertain themselves and learn how to occupy themselves without the help of TVs, video games and mobile phones is the trick.
While teaching them how to be, us moms should also learn the same — Just be. Being together under the same roof and being independent.
And we find our sanity. Knowing that not only are our kids safe, they are independent.
Stay Safe, Stay home, Stay sane!
First published here.
Images are the author’s own, and from Pexels
