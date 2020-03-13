  1. Home > For Young Women > Ask Me What I Want

Ask Me What I Want

Posted: March 14, 2020

You want me to Fly 

But! like a Butterfly 

You want me to Shine 

But! like a Earthshine 

You want me to Smile

But! With a Mime

You want me to Talk 

But! Then you Mock 

You want me to Run

But! With whole Lot of Ton

You want me to Love 

But! Only with Concern Nerve

You want me to Think 

But! With mind that Stink

You want me to be Me

But!Then hoggish you name me

You want me to Live

But! With body that is still

But Stop, yes, Stop 

You want me like this not for me 

You want me be this for you 

You want to satisfy your dominated desires

You always set fiery wires

Hey you, Yes you!

Halt there, Stay there

I hereby leaving this dual society

Getting strength from self and deity

Will no more live life of your choices

I am Me, I have my own new Voices

Yes! I want to Fly 

Like High in the Sky

Yes! I want to Shine 

Like a Twinkle in the Sky

Yes! I want to Smile 

Like a beautiful Rhyme 

Yes! I want to Talk 

Like my inner soul won’t Stop

Yes! I want to Run

Like my dreams not Done 

Yes! I want to Love 

Like as I say, I Do 

Yes! I want to Think 

Like mind that Pokes

Yes! I wants to be Me

Like a Carefree Bird 

Yes! I want to Live 

Like nobody can Judge

This is ME

A woman of pride 

I have my own life

I see, I listen, I observe 

Only then I perceive

Don’t you try to obtuse me

Don’t you try to seduce me 

I’m only the lover of good heart

Of a person that can bring joy to my part 

I am even happy to be alone 

Don’t let me be a husky clown

Let live and let others to live

Let together make a happy bid

Me and you are an earthy part

Let’s live together with an open heart. 

Image via Pixabay

Nirali k dil se

Myself Pooja aka Nirali. 'Nirali' who is inclusion of all good(s) n bad(s).

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

