Trump Getting A King’s Welcome Is An Insensitive Slap To The Women Of India

US President Trump is getting a king’s welcome in India. How are we willing to let go of the fact that he is known to make derogatory remarks about women everywhere?
Since months India has been gearing up for American President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s visit to India. Today they landed in Ahmedabad and were welcomed with the kind of fanfare only emperors received in out ‘good old days’. Apart from visiting Ahmedabad the President and first lady also are visiting the city of Agra to witness the most beautiful memory of love – Taj Mahal.
The money allegedly spent on cleaning and sprucing up the venues of his visit, 130 crores, could have done so much for the people of this country! Are we as a country Ok with this much going down the drain for a man who has routinely been derogatory as far as women are concerned?
Of course we have our own, homegrown motormouths, but India has been touted as a land where women are considered the goddess. Here are a few derogatory comments made about women by Donald Trump who is no less than a star for India currently.
“And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the pussy.”
Now, this is the most controversial statement made by the US President so far. In 2016 The Washington Post released a video and an accompanying article that documented a conversation Donald Trump had with television host Billy Bush.
“I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”
When questioned about this, he alleged that all of this was ‘locker room talk’. Well we would like to call it to talk about ‘sexual assault’.
“She’s certainly not hot, I love her upper body, and no good body but a fat ass”
During a 2013 interview with Howard Stern, the current US President Donald Trump made offensive comments about the looks of several A-list women of Hollywood.
About actress Halle Berry he said “I love her… upper body”. He commented “Does she have a good body? No. Does she have a fat ass? Absolutely” about actress and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. Of actress Jessica Chastain he said, “she’s certainly not hot”. Also, these are just a few of his comments.
“Fat pig,” “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her… wherever…”
So most egoistic patriarchal men have this tendency to deflect confrontation by sexist remarks and to resort to misogyny if they don’t have answers. Donald Trump is a living example of this.
On Twitter, he has often resorted into calling women who he doesn’t like “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals” and when he was confronted about this in by Fox News Channel host Megyn Kelly he interrupted her by saying “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”
Later the current President called Kelly a ‘Bimbo’ in one of his tweets and in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon he commented “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her… wherever…” This was meant in a way to imply that Kelly was on her period during the debate.
Although he did cover it up by saying that he meant her bleeding from her nose.
President Trump is not the person who handles criticism with logical responses. Apart from the criticism he also cannot handle the competition. This was clear when he reduced fellow Republican opponent, Carly Fiorina, to just her looks by saying “Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?”
“If Hillary Clinton can’t satisfy her husband, what makes her think she can satisfy America? Nasty woman!”
Well by now it’s pretty much clear that during his presidential campaign the current President stooped down extremely low to criticize his opponents.
He made many derogatory comments about the then Presidential contestant Hillary Clinton. Which included calling her a ‘nasty woman’, “If she were a man, I don’t think she’d get five per cent of the vote.” and to top it all he compared her skills to be a President with her husband cheating on her.
“If Hillary Clinton can’t satisfy her husband, what makes her think she can satisfy America?” he allegedly said in this tweet that he later deleted (we have here the screenshot).
Because the greatest duty of a woman is to satisfy her husband and all her skills are judged by that parameter!
“You’ve got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women. If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you’re dead.”
Well, it’s not a matter shock if a person who is known for making derogatory comments on women disregarded the #MeToo movement, a movement which was about women being a victim of sexual harassment by men.
“It is a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of. … Women are doing great.” this is what Trump allegedly said to CNN when he was asked about his views on the allegations of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.
And if this was not enough Trump made another remark about the movement this time to a friend as advice.
“You’ve got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women. If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you’re dead. … You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to push back hard. You’ve got to deny anything that’s said about you. Never admit.”
This statement was published in 2018 in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s book Fear: Trump in the White House.
Ivanka is a “piece of ass”, “She [Ivanka] does have a very nice figure … if [she] weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”
In an interview with radio host Howard Stern in 2004, Trump was asked if he had called his daughter Ivanka ‘A piece of Ass?’ to which Trump replied with a firm ‘Yeah’. We need to understand here that Ivanka is Trump’s daughter and a man just called his daughter ‘a piece of ass’ in front of him, and he agreed to it.
Well if that’s shocking to you then the other statement made by Trump about his daughter Ivanka will for sure make you go WOAH WHAT!
In the very same interview Trump when asked whether Ivanka has got breast implants or not Trump commented: “She’s actually always been very voluptuous”.
Apart from this in 2004 during an interview here on YouTube, he said: “She [Ivanka] does have a very nice figure … if [she] weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” Yes, a father said that about his daughter!
Now there are many other comments like this one published in The Sun: “staying with Melania only because of her breasts“, allegedly calling Omarosa Manigault Newman (a former White House aide) ‘dog’, judging the abilities of women on the basis of their looks,… and the list of his objectionable comments on women is endless.
Is it fair to inflict him on India’s women?
