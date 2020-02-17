  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Can’t Give Up Chocolates On A Vegan Diet? Pooja Mandal Is Your Saviour!

Can't Give Up Chocolates On A Vegan Diet? Pooja Mandal Is Your Saviour!

Posted: February 17, 2020
Tags:

You love chocolates but you’re also trying a new vegan diet. That’s where Pooja Mandal comes in with her vegan non-expensive chocolates!

She describes her work as:

I am a chocolatier and I make vegan bars of chocolates from cocoa beans. My USP is that the chocolates are only Rs. 100 for 55 grams.

These are made from high quality muscovado sugar, cocoa beans and cocoa butter without any preservatives. 

Where to find them?

Instagram: @sigalitsandmore

Her motivation to make chocolates:

The main motivation I had to make these was to have healthy and pure chocolates without vegetable fats and sugar. I especially wanted a vegan product that can be consumed by everyone since it only costs Rs. 100.

Why she thinks you’ll love her work: 

While being vegan, Pooja’s chocolates also come in a range of flavours like coffee, roasted seed mix and roasted almonds. What’s more, for all you dark chocolate lovers, these chocolate are 65 percent dark chocolate! Just perfect, isn’t it?

#WomenEntrepreneursMumbai

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

डिप्रेशन के लक्षण - What is depression, what are the symptoms & self care explained in Hindi

