Can’t Give Up Chocolates On A Vegan Diet? Pooja Mandal Is Your Saviour!

You love chocolates but you’re also trying a new vegan diet. That’s where Pooja Mandal comes in with her vegan non-expensive chocolates!
I am a chocolatier and I make vegan bars of chocolates from cocoa beans. My USP is that the chocolates are only Rs. 100 for 55 grams.
These are made from high quality muscovado sugar, cocoa beans and cocoa butter without any preservatives.
The main motivation I had to make these was to have healthy and pure chocolates without vegetable fats and sugar. I especially wanted a vegan product that can be consumed by everyone since it only costs Rs. 100.
Why she thinks you’ll love her work:
While being vegan, Pooja’s chocolates also come in a range of flavours like coffee, roasted seed mix and roasted almonds. What’s more, for all you dark chocolate lovers, these chocolate are 65 percent dark chocolate! Just perfect, isn’t it?
