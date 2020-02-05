Magical Dreams

Are you a working woman? Share your voice to drive the position of women at work in India. Participate in sharing your experience and expectations.
My aunt always told me that the best part of life is still a mystery and that the important thing is to live a life seeking and enjoying the magic. I talk often with her and one day she asked me what were the most beautiful things in the world, and I didn’t know what to say. I thought it could be the sunset or the sea, or mountains or even Taj Mahal, as we lived in Delhi, with Shimla close by with its high mountains. She smiled and asked me again if the most beautiful things could be friendship, love, honesty and generosity, being faithful, polite, having respect for each person and everything around. She continued her rhetoric questions, asking me if the most beautiful thing in the world could be doing what you know and can do to make everyone’s life better. I was very amazed at her answers.
I had thought of real things, and she told me more about ways of being, she told me about these complex ingredients that make up our personality, the way we are and how we feel about everything. I had been thinking for a few days that the most beautiful things in the world were also mysteries to be discovered. They were largely invisible. They were somewhere created in thought but only became real if we thought about them and believed in them. So I felt that I understood what my aunt wanted to teach me. She taught me to believe that things can be created in my thinking; and also in thought things are done. I realized that to increase the magic of living we can make something happen only with the force of thought.
My aunt even joked with me to ask if I could make rain to wet parched earth, as the superheroes do. But it was none of that. It was something much bigger that allowed me to find things by just thinking of them like in the movies.
That was when I started writing poetry and stories. I played with the words as if they were objects. I wrote and thought about the words. I believed that what I said was in front of me, as if it was really true.
I wrote and my aunt, who loved to read what I wrote, said that I had learned to dream, because to dream is to think that we are doing something that goes on in our head. I was learning to daydream, and daydreams always transform your life, transform the world.
I know today what she really meant. Each of us must make an effort to be better, to do better, and to take better care of ourselves and others. Each of us is under the obligation to take care of the world, because the world is a huge condominium where we all have a home. My aunt told me that we should not stand still waiting for something to happen. The magic of being alive comes from the possibility of making it happen.
Those who dream only at night do not take dreams seriously and give up on changing the world. Then my aunt told me that dreaming like this was not just in my head, but in my heart. One learns over time that the things that happen in the heart are the most important of all. I look into my heart and dream to be the dream keeper and make it all real.
Image via Pixabay
Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an
