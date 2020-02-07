Jawaani Jaaneman Is A Delightful Coming-Of-Age Film, But I’m Questioning The U/A Certificate

Are you a working woman? Share your voice to drive the position of women at work in India. Participate in sharing your experience and expectations.
This is a ‘coming-of-age’ movie but with a delightful twist of a grown man first turning grudgingly into a father and later on more willingly into an excited grandfather.
I confess I have never been a fan of Saif Ali Khan. Not because of his personality or his acting skills, but more so because of the roles he has played in various films. Except for an unforgettable part in Omkara, he has failed to hold my attention and admiration in any film. But in this particular film, he has, in my opinion, aced it.
This was Saif’s film totally. From the first scene to the very last, he successfully held my attention. He fits in completely with the character of a middle-aged guy who just loves the high life, the freedom of being single available to mingle, and especially one who seemed to thoroughly enjoy the many ‘no strings attached’ relationships. Oh yeah, a perfect dream scenario for a man!
Into this apparent ideal setting, enters shock and havoc in the form of a pretty little lady.
Hell doesn’t break loose as you may presume, though. Instead, the man who refuses to grow up, get real, and take responsibility for what is his, simply sends the little lady on her way and prepares to continue his ‘beautiful’ life uninterrupted by the mundane facts of human life and outcomes of one’s functional biology.
A fresh face was added to this feel-good movie. Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewala, definitely owns some real great acting genes, a pair of huge lovely eyes and confidence rarely seen in a newcomer actor. The on-screen chemistry she shared with the 40 something Saif was heart-warming.
A father-daughter relationship is precious in every girl’s life, but this one was a tad more special. It had none of the general histrionics and mushy sentimentality of a missing father or a neglected daughter. The storyline included deft handling of emotions, and a matured perspective on human ties and things that can bind us inexplicably to one another. There were plenty of hilarious moments and comic goof-ups too, that made the viewing all the more entertaining throughout.
I’m personally not sure though if kids under the age of 18 should watch this movie.
I mean what message would we grown-ups be conveying by showing the part where consenting adults refuse to take responsibility for their one night stands?
How impacting would it be to see how we adults can sometimes royally mess up our life, disregard important relationships and negate significant moments of our lives?
Is it a good idea to glorify a self-centered adult and possibly a selfish parent?
Agree, the end tied up all the subtle and not so subtle truths of human frailties and human relationships with an endearing acceptance of all that was and a willingness to embrace fatherhood and grand- fatherhood with joy, gratitude and unlimited love. The right kind of love! This is what made the movie especially endearing for me. Love may come late, but when it comes, may it be the right kind, the perfect kind, the kind of love which can offer hope and comfort forevermore.
