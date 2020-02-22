  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > I’m Not Ready To Mourn Or Let The Salt River Flow…

I’m Not Ready To Mourn Or Let The Salt River Flow…

Posted: February 22, 2020
Tags:

Having lost her parents, the poet avoids active grief and tears, not yet ready to let go of her memories and moments.

Oh! Winter, weave your magic

Run your fingers up my skin

Freeze me!

Let the tear not drop

A crystal on my cheek

Nor let the heart beat

Let me not feel

Ever so gently, let your tendrils

Envelope me in cold

Am not ready to let go

For what I see, is a mirage

I know, The Sunshine

In that corner of the courtyard

Sitting on the cot

Under the mango tree

Them, laughing and basking

Let the image stay

Pause the moment

Am not ready to mourn

My mother and father’s death

For I know Winter, if you let me go

I will melt and the salt river

Will flow……

Note: The photo used for the poem is from author’s personal collection. It can NOT be reproduced in any form, anywhere without the author’s written consent. 

First published here.

Shweta Singh

I am passionate about books, food, movies and travel. My life-long passion for reading

डिप्रेशन के लक्षण - What is depression, what are the symptoms & self care explained in Hindi

