I’m Not Ready To Mourn Or Let The Salt River Flow…

Are you a salaried working woman? Take our survey on women at work, register your opinion, and you could win our lucky draw too! HURRY – Survey closes soon.
Having lost her parents, the poet avoids active grief and tears, not yet ready to let go of her memories and moments.
Oh! Winter, weave your magic
Run your fingers up my skin
Freeze me!
Let the tear not drop
A crystal on my cheek
Nor let the heart beat
Let me not feel
Ever so gently, let your tendrils
Envelope me in cold
Am not ready to let go
For what I see, is a mirage
I know, The Sunshine
In that corner of the courtyard
Sitting on the cot
Under the mango tree
Them, laughing and basking
Let the image stay
Pause the moment
Am not ready to mourn
My mother and father’s death
For I know Winter, if you let me go
I will melt and the salt river
Will flow……
Note: The photo used for the poem is from author’s personal collection. It can NOT be reproduced in any form, anywhere without the author’s written consent.
First published here.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am passionate about books, food, movies and travel. My life-long passion for reading
A Young Widow’s Grief Lies Heavy On Me, But I Have To Go On For My Son
Timetable For A Depressed Poet: For All My Sisters Who’ve Been There
Dear Mom: A Letter To A Mom From Her Toddler
This New Year’s Eve, I Promise To Let My Heart Be Free Of All Its Fears!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!