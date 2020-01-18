Women Authors Are Bagging Awards & How!

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
We have come a long way ahead when only male authors stole the spotlight. Female authors are not shying away anymore. The primary reason why female authors are excelling is because they write about things from a perspective which male authors fail to provide the women readers with. There has been a rise in the number of female authors in the Indian literary scenario.
At the recent Crossword Book Awards, held at Crossword Bookstores, Kemps Corner on 14th January 2020, we saw women authors shining in the limelight. Almost all the awards were bagged by women authors for their splendid contribution in the field of literature and fiction.
Madhuri Vijay was declared as the winner in the Fiction Category for her book ‘The Far Field’. In the Non Fiction Category, Shanta Gokhale bagged the award for her book ‘One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told Through the Body’. Richa Jha and Sumanta Dey won the prize for their children’s book ‘Machher Jhol: Fish Curry’. ‘Diary of a Malayali Madman’ by Jayasree Kalathil and N Prabhakaran emerged victorious as the best book in the Indian Language Translation category.
The popular category saw Twinkle Khanna winning for ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’ under Fiction Category, Gaur Gopal Das’ ‘Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life’ under Non Fiction Category, Anju Sharma’s book titled ‘Corporate Monk, A Journey From Wealth To Wisdom’ in the Business & Management Category emerged as the winner, Sudha Murthy won for her Children’s book ‘The Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales about Rama and Krishna’, Dr Jaishree Sharad with ‘Skin Rules: Your 6-week Plan to Radiant Skin’ was the best book in the Health & Fitness Category.
Crossword Book Awards is the only awards in the country which actively promotes Indian authors and their books. It also recognizes and rewards good writing. Chiragh Oberoi, CEO, Crossword Bookstore said, “The Crossword Book Awards is a platform that aims to give Indian authors and books a launch pad to promote themselves in addition to recognizing good writing. At Crossword Bookstores, our endeavour is to constantly bring forth avenues to engage people with diverse literature that appeals to their reading habits. We’re extremely proud to give writers–young and seasoned alike, a platform to express themselves and further the practice of literature as self-expression.”
A Journalism student. When not busy with college and assignments, I read a lot. Big
12 Women Science Fiction Authors You Should Definitely Give A Read
This Summer Do Check Out These Women Writers And Their Award Winning Contemporary Indian Books
Why Are Books By Women Authors So Often Relegated To The ‘Second Shelf’?
9 Indian Female Writers Who Enriched The World Of Historical Fiction
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!