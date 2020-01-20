Celebrating Life In Pink, Students Of Bangalore’s Mount Carmel College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
At a recent French Literature Festival, more than 150 students and teachers donated their locks for cancer patients. We are loving this inspiring story!
On Friday January 17, 2020, the French department of Mount Carmel College, Bangalore organised their annual departmental fest, ‘Franco Feel.’ The event took place after a gap of five years, for the department had no support in the last five years.
But the fest came back and with a bang! It made a huge impact on the hearts and minds of students, teachers and the attendees alike.
Borrowed from Edith Piaf’s song, the theme for Franco Feel this year was ‘La Vie En Rose.’ Piaf faced a lot of hardships in her life but helped people when she attained fame. The song when viewed from a metaphorical angle says that ‘Life in Pink’.
‘Life in Pink’ is the positivity we need in the current scenario. Piaf’s life and the colour pink prompted the students to choose cancer as the theme to spread awareness. The wanted to help the society in the smallest way they could while making an impact.
What made the event an unique is that these girls donated their locks to make wigs for people with cancer. They collaborated with Cherian Foundation. This stall that was open from 12pm to 4pm saw more than 150 students and teachers donate their hair. They even fell short of man power!
“The response was unexpected because the last time this was organised in our college only 50 people came,” said Mridula Raghunandan, a first year student at Mount Carmel College. According to her, with the amount of hair donated, the foundation could easily make 800-900 wigs for people who’ve lost their hair to cancer.
The stall was abuzz with people. Everyone stood in queues and waited patiently for their turn and the hair donation drive was a success. The students believed in getting involved with some social cause and do their part for the society they lived in.
Sara Cherian Benjamin, who is a part of the Cherian Foundation, delivered a lecture to the students and extended a helping hand towards the fest. A monetary donation was also made. The key note speaker, Dr. Mohit Chandna, also commended the students for their active efforts in driving a change in the society.
Raghunandan attended the fest for the first time and was “extremely happy and amazed at how things turned out in the end,” she said.
Picture credits: Provided by the students of Mount Carmel College
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A Journalism student. When not busy with college and assignments, I read a lot. Big
Is Sex Education Still A Myth In Indian Educational Institutions?
Pink Seats & Reserved Parking? Sops Don’t Empower, Only Distract From The Real Problem
This #WorldCancerDay I Was Part Of A Celebration Which Was Unique In Many Ways!
Gifting The Differently Abled: The Journey Of Prarthana Unkalkar Kaul
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!