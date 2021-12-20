The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
  1. Home > Inclusion Without Exception

Inclusion Without Exception

We believe it’s not inclusion if it doesn’t take into account the realities of 10% of the population! Yes, the conversation on LGBTQ+ inclusion at the workplace has been long-delayed, and it’s time to up the ante.
Join us at Inclusion Without Exception, which we are hosting in association
with Randstad India and Randstad Risesmart, where we will be discussing our ground-breaking study that draws on the experiences and expertise of LGBTQ+community members, HR leaders as well as policy-makers and allies.

Date & Time

January 20th 2022; 4 PM to 6 PM

Sessions

  • 4:00 – 4.30 PM: #AllyConfab
  • 4.30 – 5:00 PM Presentation of the key findings from the report by Bhuvana Subramanyan, CMO, Randstad India 
  • 5:00 – 5:15 PM Session on What the community is looking for from India Inc
  • 5.15 – 5.30 PM Q&A with Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India on how India Inc can take forward the learnings from this study.
  • 5.30 – 6.15 PM The evolution of an ally: Are you walking the talk?

Listen to inspiring speakers who tell it as it is, on what industry needs to do to walk the talk on LGBTQ+ inclusion. Meet community members as well as allies –this is your chance to join the #AllyConfab where we meet interesting people from all sectors of industry working to make inclusion a reality. Come share your experiences too!

Why You Should Attend

  • If you identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, what’s your take on the growing conversations about inclusion at the workplace? How included do you feel, and what else do you think employers need to do? Join us at some insightful conversation at Inclusion Without Exception – we’ll all talk about closing the gap between intention and impact.
  • If you are a HR professional serious about working at the cutting edge of inclusion, mark your calendar for Jan 20th! Meet fellow HR and D&I professionals and listen to the key findings from our ground-breaking study, Inclusion Without Exception where we bring you the best practices to adapt for your D&I strategy. Learn what has helped industry leaders make their companies truly more inclusive and share your own experiences too!

