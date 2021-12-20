We believe it’s not inclusion if it doesn’t take into account the realities of 10% of the population! Yes, the conversation on LGBTQ+ inclusion at the workplace has been long-delayed, and it’s time to up the ante.Join us at Inclusion Without Exception, which we are hosting in associationwith Randstad India and Randstad Risesmart, where we will be discussing our ground-breaking study that draws on the experiences and expertise of LGBTQ+community members, HR leaders as well as policy-makers and allies.
January 20th 2022; 4 PM to 6 PM
Listen to inspiring speakers who tell it as it is, on what industry needs to do to walk the talk on LGBTQ+ inclusion. Meet community members as well as allies –this is your chance to join the #AllyConfab where we meet interesting people from all sectors of industry working to make inclusion a reality. Come share your experiences too!
