Short Stories & Poetry
April 14, 2022

Never Give Up

Here is a piece of my thoughts that tackle the concept of never giving up on things even if life throws a stone at you.

Neha Kesarwani

One day you will reflect and see how stupid your choices were,

And how powerful things could have been only if you had more courage, integrity and spine for no one but Yourself.

I was blindsided at the time and got pushed through a cliff from behind.

I got badly injured, almost died but survived.

My scars have made me much stronger than I ever was.

Today I have no regrets and I stand tall & proud,

With all my capacity and capability

To love and care, to commit, to nurture and sacrifice my own dreams for the sake of others,

Yes, I lost myself for a bit there but the loss has only been yours.

I close my eyes, smile and tell your conscience, “if you couldn’t destroy me despite your best efforts — nothing ever will”.

I will Never Give Up!

Image credits: Brett Jordan on Pexels

Comments

About the Author

5 Posts | 4,448 Views

