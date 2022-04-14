Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Here is a piece of my thoughts that tackle the concept of never giving up on things even if life throws a stone at you.
One day you will reflect and see how stupid your choices were,
And how powerful things could have been only if you had more courage, integrity and spine for no one but Yourself.
I was blindsided at the time and got pushed through a cliff from behind.
I got badly injured, almost died but survived.
My scars have made me much stronger than I ever was.
Today I have no regrets and I stand tall & proud,
With all my capacity and capability
To love and care, to commit, to nurture and sacrifice my own dreams for the sake of others,
Yes, I lost myself for a bit there but the loss has only been yours.
I close my eyes, smile and tell your conscience, “if you couldn’t destroy me despite your best efforts — nothing ever will”.
I will Never Give Up!
Image credits: Brett Jordan on Pexels
My husband and his family was informed by my parents in the morning that I had been admitted in the hospital, but they didn't come there until the night.
Trigger warning: This deals with domestic abuse, and traumatic childbirth with the loss of the infant, and may be triggering for survivors.
Have you seen TV serials like Naagin (season 1-6), Sasuraal Simar Ka etc, where the stories have such twists that we always have to take step back and think, “Does that happen in real life?” “How do these people write such stories, what inspires them?”
Well I have always asked this question to myself whenever I saw those ads on TV (can’t really watch the whole episodes, too depressing).
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.
Now I am about to enter an unknown terrain Ma, and I feel only you will understand the fear, the joy, the nervousness.. these waves of overwhelming emotions washing over me...
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Soumya Bharathi is one of the winners of the August 2020 Muse of the Month.
In this intriguing account, a mother has to make a difficult decision, when it comes to one of her children. Read on to learn more!
Something very odd happened that day, something beyond logic.
What would you do if a passer-by suddenly stopped you on your way and said something about your past? You would be baffled by a riot of thoughts, starting with, “How did he come to know?”