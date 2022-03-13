The Difference Between My Life With My 2 Mothers In Law…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
The relationship depends on the maturity of not two, but the three individuals involved. The third one being the common factor – the son/husband.
The rivalry and strife between mother-in-law (MIL) and daughter-in-law (DIL) are legendary. But sometimes, the relationship can be one of warmth and cordiality. It depends on the maturity of not two, but the three individuals involved. The third one being the common factor – the son/husband.
An interesting 2018 study, published in the journal Social Work, uses survey data to come up with factors that predict closeness between MIL and DIL. To mention a few key factors, if a DIL is helpful and has similar interests to her MIL, (be it commitment to work or homemaking activities), it augurs well for a healthy bond. Again, if they spend more time together, it makes them feel close to each other. On the contrary, if a MIL is left out of the relationship triangle, it’s a red flag.
Coming to my story, I had to deal with not one, but two MILs in my life. My first marriage ended in divorce. Both MIL relationships were fraught with difficulties, but not without some humour!
My first MIL, let’s call her S, had a 17-inch waistline like Vivian Leigh in Gone With The Wind! If that were not enough to give one a complex, she was an excellent cook and extremely efficient in household matters. Before summer she would make bottles of lemon juice concentrate and refrigerate them. She taught me her son’s favorite recipes and I struggled to replicate them.
She would wake up at dawn to go for a long walk with her husband. Later, she would practice yoga for an hour.
What can an exercise-averse laid-back daughter-in-law do in these circumstances? Sari-clad and demure as she was, she was the epitome of femininity. In fact, she would tell me to tie up my hair like she did. It was her belief that I would win the heart of her son if I imitated her.
My relationship with her lasted barely 10 months.
My second MIL, let’s call her B, was equally efficient in household matters. (Not again!) She had even driven a car in her youth, which was not common for her generation. In fact, it’s something I never got around to doing.
The contentious issue that came between us was her conservative approach to how a menstruating woman should be treated. I understand that she had been conditioned by what she had experienced in her maternal home and with her own MIL, but it was still unacceptable to me.
She believed that a woman who was menstruating had to keep away from others, not eat at the dining table with the rest of the family (forget entering the kitchen!), sleep on the floor, and generally be isolated. And, that’s why we locked horns. I could not accept such alien views which had no logic according to me. And, she would not budge from her stand. So, it was perfect grounds for a MIL-DIL clash that went on for years.
But today, I recollect with fondness her concern for my health and the emotional, affectionate side that came up at times when we met. And, thankfully, she was not possessive about her son. In fact, she often berated him for being too busy with work. This relationship lasted 18 years and it got gentler with time.
Image source: a still from the short film Juice
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am currently a freelance journalist. I have worked with the print media for several years - newspapers and magazines. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
A viewer is just a click away from the overdose of nudity, extramarital affairs, violence and brattish behaviour which has become the norm.
The OTT content market has seen a sharp surge in viewership since March 2020. For people who were homebound, OTT shows came as a blessing in dry times.
Unapologetically so, I have been a regular watcher of all kinds of shows on various OTT platforms.
During these two years, as a regular viewer, I have seen a rise in aggressive and violent shows perhaps because it is easy to dish out content on OTT that would not have been possible on television or movies.
COVID-19 has nudged even the average Indian shopper to go digital. Bright women leaders in digital commerce kept business going in the face of this massive transformation.
Women’s Web, in association with Accenture India, had organized ‘Digital Commerce Tomorrow – Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel’ to celebrate and connect bright women leaders who kept business going in the face of a raging pandemic and onwards.
COVID-19 has undoubtedly pushed the great Indian consumer market past its reluctance to embrace the digital even as they continue to keep up with traditional shopping habits. In what experts denote as ‘omnichannel retail’, integration of different methods of shopping available to consumers such as online, physical stores, or by phone has been accomplished. Consumers from different pockets of the country have stepped up and into the omnichannel ecosystem, to the point where users in semi-rural and rural areas too now confidently and conveniently shop online.
We cannot but acknowledge what a great leap for the average Indian shopper this is! What is often overlooked is that this tectonic, nearly instantaneous transition was spearheaded by some of the sharpest minds in the e-commerce industry. A big part of this transformation came from bright women leaders in the industry who rose to the occasion, acting with intuition, empathy, diligence, and agility.
Historically, MILs have been the torture inducing villains in every DIL's life. However, with changing times, the author hopes this equation changes.
Historically, MILs have been the torture inducing villains in every DIL’s life. However, with changing times, the author hopes this equation changes.
My best friend went for a movie with her mother-in-law (MIL). They often go to movies, dinner and shopping together. Sometimes, it is her idea and sometimes it’s her MIL’s. She talks of her as she would of her mother.
If the above situation doesn’t raise your eyebrows with wonder or surprise, then you really have found the family in your in-law’s house.
The MIL DIL relationship has seen conflict since forever, but maybe it is time to rethink how we want this relationship to pan out in our lives?
The MIL DIL relationship has seen conflict since forever, but maybe it is time to rethink how we want this relationship to pan out in our lives?
The word ‘relationship’, according to the dictionary means, a connection, association, or involvement. This can, be further defined as a complex algebra-like equation. Whenever we hear the word relationship the mind thinks about the relationship between a man and a woman.
But there are more complex relationships like the one between two women — for eg., the relationship between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law.