20y.o. Swarali Gogate From A Small Konkan Town Explains How Butterflies Matter To A Healthy Ecosystem

Even as a child, Swarali Gogate had immense curiosity and interest in flora and fauna. While most of the children in her village were watching cartoons, she would watch Animal Planet.
Butterflies conjure up several emotions in us – of love, elegance and splendor. The unique patterns they carry on their wings are not just mesmerizing but therapeutic in many ways. No wonder twenty-year-old Swarali Gogate from Devgad taluka in Sindhudurga District of Maharashtram, found her calling in these colourful flies.
Swarali is perusing BSc in Zoology from Abasaheb Garware College, Pune. After the Covid-19 outbreak in the country in March 2020, her college, following the national lockdown, announced a closure for indefinite period. Swarali had to return home and after a few days of rest, she felt the urge to tread the mangroves around her village. She sought guidance from her college professor, Dr Anand Padhye, who encouraged her to study butterflies.
“Our approach to development has trampled our biodiversity. Covid-19 pandemic came as a boon to the flora and fauna but with uplifting of the lockdown, the harmful impacts are once again visible,” explains Swarali.
After noticing the downfall of the butterflies due to cutting down of trees and shrubs for road and building construction, Swarali got into action. When she notices caterpillar larvae on a branch of a tree, she brings the branch home to nurture it. She has conserved hundreds of caterpillars since the first lockdown. She also documented the journey of these flies from rearing of the larva to its transformation into a butterfly. So far, she has conserved the flies belonging to Common Mormon, Lime butterfly, Tailed Jay and Common Jay species.
During the pandemic, her butterfly project generated curiosity in the youth in and around her community. Everyone who watched her butterfly conservation was amazed at the stages of a butterfly’s life cycle. “How can such a big butterfly fit in such a tiny cell?” they wondered. Inspired by her work, they promised that they would not remove the larvae from the trees and would refrain from spraying pesticides.
“To help find answers to my childhood curiosity, I joined a course run by the Institute of Natural History Education and Research at Pune, which helped me a lot. There are tiny micro-organisms in water, and they too have diversity. I got acquainted to Taxonomy which is a science of classification, identification and nomenclature of species,” said Swarali.
There were mangroves and wetland around the creek near her house in Devgad. A few villages from the area had no direct access to the mainland. The cooking gas cylinder supply was a grave issue because it was difficult to ferry a cylinder to remote places. As a result, people depended on firewood and were cutting down trees. To resolve the issue, a bridge across the creek was built. This disrupted the ecosystems of the mangroves. The water currents of the creek got separated because of the heavy pillars impacting the shrimps and prawns. These fish procreate in the wetlands and the destruction impacted the entire ecosystem.
Swarali focused her research in this area. Along with the study of flora and fauna, she also studied the insect and bird diversity around the mangroves of Devgad. She also conducted a study of three-legged insects and the animals and recorded around 125 types of birds along with insects and flies.
For conserving mangroves, efforts are being made at the state level. For example, mangroves are being recreated near water bodies by planting the seeds of mangrove plants. In many parts of the world, recreated mangroves have shown positive impact on biodiversity, increased productivity, improvement of water quality as well as reduction of the total organic carbon. Although development does have an impact on the eco systems and livelihoods of the people, there are ways to mitigate the loss. The Self-Help Groups from Devgad block have started a nursery of the mangrove plants in partnership with the Mangrove Cell of Maharashtra Government.
The local youth, inspired by Swarali’s efforts, has started taking an interest in reimaging a lost eco system and have started participating in the conservation work of the wetlands. Swarali’s passion inspires, and it reminds us of a line from Robert Frost’s poem “Butterflies…flowers that fly and all but sing”.
This article has been written by Alka Gadgil from Maharashtra for Charkha Features. It was first published in The Pioneer and India Water Portal)
Her words on my looks made me feel so insecure and underconfident. I must mention the timing was also very wrong. I was not well at that time.
“Please don’t mind but you have lost the charm, you’re not beautiful anymore. You look ‘bichdi’ (disgusting). Listen to me before it’s too late, just get married.”
These were the words of a relative of mine, who called me to wish me Happy Holi.
Ironically there was nothing happy in her wish.
Whether it is raising one’s voice against injustice or starting therapy, nothing can be achieved if we allow the world to impact our decisions.
Trigger Warning: A few films mentioned in this article deal with the serious themes of rape and sexual violence and may be triggering to survivors.
It’s been 28 months since I was sexually assaulted and exactly two years since I spoke about my abuse for the first time. While the entire process of receiving legal and social justice was made possible because of a few supportive individuals around me, Bollywood certainly played a major role in helping me realise what had happened to me. Here are a few movies that helped me:
This is a film that I have watched at least fifteen times since 2020. While there are various flaws in the film when it comes to its understanding and depiction of the Metoo movement in India, it certainly does a great job at challenging the various gendered stereotypes that exist in Indian society.
In the doom and gloom of COVID-19 and the lockdown, Sushmita Sen’s comeback thriller series releasing this month is creating quite the buzz!
“How long can she stay away from crime when it runs in her blood?’ reads Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post. The post gave us a first quick look at her upcoming TV Show, ‘Aarya’ on Disney+Hotstar Special.
I was rather intrigued when I read this post for the first time, especially since it had been a while since I’d seen her on the big screen. Sushmita Sen was a prominent presence in so many of the early Bollywood movies I saw as a child. She has always been vocal about her work and making movies in general, and even saying that work for the ‘sake of it’ was a ‘criminal waste’ of her life.
As Women’s Web celebrates ten years of love, here’s the ten best Relationship posts published on Women’s Web in the past 10 years. #ADecadeOfWomensWeb
Humans and relationships are two things, I realised, you can’t really separate from one another. So whether it is a love-hate relationship between siblings or the bittersweet one of an MIL and her DIL or even the ever-so-coveted one between a couple, we crave people and love and a bit of hate in all our lives.
And our writers, over the past ten years, have shared with us every aspect and every kind of relationship. Be it finding the first love or their soulmate or writing sassy scathing letters to a toxic MIL or even being best friends with their sisters-in-law, we have them all.