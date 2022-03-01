I Know What I’m Doing, So Just Stop Your Mansplaining!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
“I know what I am doing,” I say to him. “I have read all the instructions carefully and that too multiple times.”
He continues to explain all the instructions to me.
“Listen,” I finally say. “Stop mansplaining.”
He sends another voice note with explanations and a message about who I can approach to get help.
“Stop mansplaining,” I say again, without reacting to any of his messages.
“I am not trying to do that,” he replies. “See, you are so confused. That is why you need help. Approach her, she’ll guide you.”
“Yes, you are!” I say once again. “Yes, you are mansplaining.”
“If you felt that way, then I am sorry,” he says. “I was just trying to help…”
“It’s fine,” I reply.
“I don’t know why you have to get so angry about the smallest of things,” he says.
“Oh, so I am the one who’s wrong now?” I ask. “You’ll guilt-trip ME for calling out YOUR mansplaining?”
“Okay, fine,” he says. “Let’s please end this conversation here.”
“Sure,” I reply as I keep my phone aside.
My phone rings after five minutes.
“Don’t forget to call her tomorrow,” he says. “She’ll help you out.”
“I thought you just said that you wanted to end the conversation,” I snap.
“Yeah, that’s right,” he replies. “The conversation about you thinking that I was mansplaining, not about the help you need.”
I don’t reply to him and keep my phone aside, once again.
He sends three more messages with the names and contact details of three different people I can reach out to.
“Wow! You’re such a saviour.” I say sarcastically when I’ve had enough. “I have so much more clarity now.”
“You’re welcome,” when I hear him smile, I know that couldn’t sense the sarcasm in my tone.
I get back to my work and try hard to forget everything he said. However, while reading the instructions again, I realise that I hadn’t just been right, but even accurate when it came to my understanding of the entire process. So, I take a picture this time to prove my correctness to him.
“Correct!” he replies, as soon as he sees the picture. “I was wrong.”
I don’t respond.
He sends a smiling face to me a few minutes later.
I still don’t respond.
Image source: a still from short film Ghar ki Murgi
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A literature student who spends most of her time watching (and thinking about) Bollywood films.
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
On National Science Day today, let's learn about 8 incredible Indian women scientists who have overcome truly difficult odds.
In a nation that is plagued with inherent patriarchy, we hardly get to hear about contributions of women scientists because they are often not represented. Many women scientists, however, are breaking the glass ceiling in a male-dominated society.
Whether inventing vaccinations against dangerous viruses, spearheading lunar missions, or preserving the Mandarins, these women scientists in a society that only worships men’s contributions are not just cis women, but also identify as trans and non binary persons.
On the occasion of National Science Day, presenting to you a list of Indian women scientists who have made significant contributions to STEM fields and who serve as role models for all young women.
Every day, women are being coerced into giving up their dreams, their passion, when they get married. Simply because - how can a married woman do this?
For Polly, music was her life’s breath. Since age four, she was given music lessons, first by her mother, followed by a couple of tutors. Later as a teenager she got herself enrolled in Suradhuni, a reputed music school in south Kolkata. She studied hard, obtained a diploma and aspired to be a professional singer.
But all her dreams came to a naught when her parents got her married to a ‘suitable boy’. Though her in-laws had promised that she would be allowed to pursue music, yet soon after the wedding they did a volte-face, stopping her music lessons for good.
Their logic: “As a married woman your priority must be your husband and children as and when they arrive”. Polly was heartbroken, but had to toe the line with the elders in the family for the sake of family harmony.
Are you dating a jerk? Be aware and make sure your relationship is a free and safe space that allows you both to grow and evolve.
Are you dating a jerk? Be aware and make sure your relationship is a free and safe space that allows you both to grow and evolve.
With my limited yet diverse experience in the field of dating, I would like to share with my gal pals some nuggets of wisdom on spotting a jerk on their radar.
Given below is the list of red flags you should never ignore, if you happen to discover them in the guy you are dating –
“It helps that I am not on social media and that I don’t read literature on me, about me,” Sudha laughed. “As for people’s perceptions, I have learnt to live with it and above it.”
“It helps that I am not on social media and that I don’t read literature on me, about me,” Sudha laughed. “As for people’s perceptions, I have learnt to live with it and above it.”
Deepa couldn’t stop staring at her interviewee. She looked so raw, bereft of her trademark kajal-lined eyes and the cherubic smile. Deepa couldn’t believe it was the same Sindhu S whom she had interviewed five years ago.
The award-winning author was always polite and humble and she was so even now, but there was something different here. If then, Sindhu S was Deepa’s favourite author, now Deepa has found a woman with unlimited inner strength, a personal side which Sindhu never bothered to share with the outside world.