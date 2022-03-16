Just Coz I’m A Single Child, Should I Let My Dreams Be Caged By Overprotective Parents?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
My parents insisted I take up a city nearest to home. But I wanted to stay in a metro city all my life, though it'd be a bit far from home
Just because I am a single child, does it mean that my dreams have to be caged by the overprotectiveness of my parents?
I was just another regular child growing up in a nuclear middle-class household, where only dads work and moms are housewives.
My parents would always encourage me to work harder for my career (and forget what I was passionate about).
I wasn’t rebellious as a teenager. Well sheltered at home, I never knew what life was until I had to move away from home for college. It was 12 hours by train, but my parents were fine with it. All for my ‘career’ they used to say.
When I got into my master’s after competing in an All India exam, I had to move to my current city, which is about 8 hours from home. All for my ‘career’ they said again.
As luck would have it. I cleared a job entrance exam and I got an option to choose which city I wanted to stay in. All hell broke loose then.
My parents insisted I take up a city nearest to home. But I wanted to stay in a metro city all my life, though it’d be a bit far from home(not much 22 hours by train, 6 hours for single-stop flights).
I just couldn’t see myself living in a small town without amenities, just because it is closer to home. I’ve grown up in small towns all my life and I wanted a job in a decent city.
I wanted to finally follow my dreams of being a published writer and a big city would give me the accessibility I need. My parents freaked out.
What followed were a series of emotional blackmails, everything ranging from, ‘We’re growing old’ to ‘You’re too young to move out yet’.
Mind you, I’m 22 and I’ve completed graduation and have been out of home for 5 years now.
I know I have responsibilities towards my parents because I am a single child, but if I can maintain my home life and professional life, and be there for my parents, shouldn’t I be given a chance to let me stay in a better city — a city where I could finally pursue my dreams, instead of running after my ‘career’ only?
Sometimes I feel so selfish as if I’m a bad daughter for wanting to pursue my dreams. I’ve always ‘listened’ to my parents talk about my career.
My dad is still working and so we can’t all shift to my new city, but once he’s retired I want to keep my parents near me, in a city with better medical facilities at least.
Am I being ungrateful? Or should I follow my dreams once and for all and let my success speak for myself? Should I break free or stay caged?
Image source: Still from short film Desi Parents & Generation Gap, YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Writer by night and nurse by day
I'm quiet by nature, shy they say
I wear my scrubs as if they were a cape
But once I start speaking, there's no escape. #nurse # read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Women are still considered solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives to share the load of housework?
Women are still considered as ones who are solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives towards a much-needed shift in mindset to share the load of housework?
Nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room, but a recent video by Anu Menon, where she offers quite the riotous solution to make sure that men share the load with women as equal partners, is a great conversation-starter on gendered expectations around household responsibilities.
It is a formidable task to shift one’s perspectives and unlearn notions that have been wittingly or unwittingly fed to us over the years. But, moving away from archaic rules and misogyny is something we must strive to attain as we step into the new world.
They made her feel that she had committed a grave blunder by stepping out to enjoy. The guilt of not mourning properly weighed down heavily on her.
It is more than a month since my father has passed away. The pain. The grief. The denial persists.
Our cellphones have not stopped ringing since the day Baba passed away.
It is surprising that people who have never called my mother have decided to call her now. They are people who have never bothered to enquire how my father was faring when he was alive, or how my mother was managing her husband’s illness. Not a call, not a visit! But they chose to call the moment my father made an exit.
Does Marriage and Motherhood mean that you can never pursue your dream of a higher education? Here are 6 women to motivate you with their stories.
Does Marriage and Motherhood mean that you can never pursue your dream of a higher education? Here are 6 women to motivate you with their stories.
It is a truth universally known to Indian women that many in India see marriage and the begetting of offspring as the be-all and end-all achievement of one’s life. It does not matter that you stood at the top of your class and it certainly does not matter that you were plucked from your campus by the best of companies as the candidate of choice, you are seen as having achieved success only if you get married and have kids. That according to many should be your true vocation.
But then there are those who go beyond the limitations set to them by society and the challenges of motherhood, to dive back into the world of academics and excelling in their chosen field. Here are seven women with their perspectives on chasing their academic dreams after marriage and kids.
To quit or not to quit? This is the dilemma many working women face, especially if they have other serious responsibilities, like a kid. So what do you do?
To quit or not to quit? This is the dilemma many working women face, especially if they have other serious responsibilities, like a kid. So what do you do?
I have vivid memories of that moment. I had just read my 5th appreciation email from the top management of my unit. It was for a presentation delivered by me during an important tour, and the accolades were primarily due to the fact that I was roped in for something that critical at the eleventh hour and managed it successfully.
I knew that this would be considered as an extraordinary achievement in my next performance review and I should have been exultant about this. But, though I felt satisfied and triumphant, I was not exactly jumping over it.