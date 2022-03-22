It’s So Painful To Be A Feminist Yet Be In Love With Bollywood!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
A Bollywood connoisseur. A devout feminist. Yup, that’s me, your friendly neighbourhood cinephile, who wouldn’t take a second in correcting you that it was Rahul from Dil To Pagal Hai who said, “Rahul, naam toh suna hoga” and not Rahul from K3G. But it is also the same girl who would get “Kabir Singh is a douchebag” tattooed on her arm.
So who am I really? Someone who has bargained with cinema and learnt to enjoy it in isolation, or someone who will have a haemorrhage if there is a third Pyaar Ka Punchnama?
The lines between cinema and mainstream are almost non existent. While I am privileged enough to be able to absorb only the good and to keep the bad from amalgamating with my thoughts, it is not that I do not recognise that the majority of the Indian viewership is unable to do so.
You see, I cannot stop myself from vibing to Sunidhi Chauhan in Sheila Ki Jawani, nor can I stop myself from appreciating Katrina’s to-die-for moves, but I also cannot help but diss the number for being so objectifying.
It’s as though there is a constant war going on between the two shades of my conscience whenever I’m watching Hindi films. Should I like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani because it’s such a well made film, or should I not like it because Bunny feels that Naina (a modestly dressed introvert) is an ishq type ki ladki, and Lara (the girl wearing skimpy clothes throughout the film) is a flirting type ki ladki?
My disappointment knew no bounds when in the name of a “feminist, women centric, women led” film, all we got was a Veere Di Wedding, successfully misrepresenting the entire movement, giving a chance to the already confused masses of reducing feminism to drinking, smoking, and sex. If a film led by women, co-written by a woman, and co-produced by women is the way it is, I know better than to expect better cinema from male writers and producers.
It annoys me to the core, not being able to enjoy my favourite classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (which is also most people’s favourite btw) without noticing everything that is problematic with the film. Rahul, please do better!
These are just a few of the many super problematic and patriarchal films there are in Bollywood. Each film is inappropriate in its own way, but my relationship with each is the exact same, that of love-hate. C’mon Bollywood, it’s not so difficult to not be offensive.
Here’s to Hindi films not being guilty pleasures someday, here’s to accepting our love for them proudly someday!
Image source: a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Is it any stretch of imagination to realise that probably the mother was also being raped by these men? That if she objected, worse could happen to her and the child?
Trigger Warning: This speaks of child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering to survivors.
Yea, yea, shocking and all. I’m not writing about the wonderful ways of men. I didn’t even really read the article, I quickly jumped to the comments to see if people would find a way to blame it on women. And of course they did. Every other comment was, “What was the mother doing?”
In an old Indra Nooyi video I saw recently, she talks about getting into Yale and how her mother refused to let her go to America, how it was her father who insisted that he would never discriminate between his sons and daughters. Enough number of the women commentators were singing songs about how we must appreciate feminist men and how women can also be patriarchal.
What do I say about the two leading ladies?! They don't act. They become. They share screen space in just a handful of scenes in the movie, yet you can see the undercurrent of their collective power throughout.
Flummoxed. Pensive. Unsettled. I do not think I can describe what my state of mind was more accurately when the end credits of the movie started rolling on the screen.
‘Jalsa’, written and directed by Suresh Triveni of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ fame, is the kind of movie in which you discover new facets every time you discuss it or ponder over it. Here, what is shown is more than what is shown. It took me just half an hour to go from confusion over not being able to gauge how much I liked it to unwittingly explaining the nuances of some scenes to my family members.
And as I write this post now, I know I have discovered and interpreted some more about the lives and choices of Maya Menon and Rukhsana, played by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah respectively.
My dear Anjali… you are better off marrying Aman. That is, if you love him. Else just live your life, lady. Slip into those pants. Tie that bandana around your unruly hair. But please, say a resounding no to Rahul.
I remember watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when I was in Class 12. Life was simple, and we were naïve. Wisdom sets in much later, and sometimes cine going memories can be endearingly cringeworthy. Right?
If only I could tweak this film a bit (or more), for its treatment of my favourite girl gets my goat. Where’s my magic wand?
He knew his wife and daughter were troubling Mira, but he had kept himself out thinking that these were the ladies' problems, and he shouldn't get involved.
Mira was a lively happy girl, married into a simple joint family. Her husband lived with his parents, an elder sister, Ria and a younger brother, Rahul.
With the joint family came responsibilities. No one cared that the new DIL had just returned from office; she was expected to get into the kitchen and start cooking and then cleaning.