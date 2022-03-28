Why Workplace Friendships Are Crucial To Help You Reach Your Full Potential

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
We have to go beyond only getting the job done. Workplace friendships help us connect with others in the same boat, and avoid burnout or breakdowns.
People always talk about office politics but I would like to talk about workplace friendships. It’s no crime to have a friend at the workplace, at least that’s what I have learned.
Back when I worked with an MNC, my workplace was so friendly that we felt it was some kind of a club that we were a part of. I’m still in touch with many of them and recall those days fondly. Of course, we did our work and it’s not as if we just went there to chat about movies and books. My point is that it made a lot of difference to me to have those workplace friendships.
After working in numerous workplaces, I later became very quiet and as a result haven’t made many lasting bonds.
I warn everyone against this because at the end of the day we are human beings, not machines or robots. We operate with our heart. Just as a plant needs watering to survive, human relationships, too, need to be nurtured, else things can get sour and people can get into a bad state of mind. It doesn’t happen only to one person. It happens to everyone at some point in their lives. If one is isolated and not in touch with anyone or only in touch with very few people, one feels cut off and weird. I speak from experience. It’s not a nice place to be at.
I recommend getting to know people and make friends at the workplace, but within boundaries.
You really shouldn’t get too personal at the workplace, and I totally do not recommend mixing business with pleasure. But I recommend being courteous and polite and bothering to know something about your colleagues. Like where they live, what their hobbies and interests are, etc. You will then know that you are not alone when things get challenging (and you can bet they will). One person can make all the difference to someone who feels isolated.
We are living in challenging times. We have to go beyond only getting the job done. We need to get it done in a humane way, to avoid burnout or breakdowns.
Image Credits: Christina | Unsplash
Editor, Bibliophile, Blogger, Writer, Poet. I find reading helps me make sense of the world and I find writing therapeutic. read more...
Yes, there are chances that a man may end up with a woman who lies, just as there are endless chances a woman may end up with a man who rapes her.
The Karnataka High Court made a few observations regarding a case recently.
The court has not explicitly struck down the marital rape exception, but it has also refused to quash rape charges filed by a wife against her husband.
According to @newsworthywithab similar cases challenging the constitutionality of the marital rape exception are being heard in the Delhi and Gujarat HCs currently.
It's a classic case of abuse, where your abuser first makes you believe that no one will love you, but them. And that you are not worth anything if they move away.
Trigger Warning: This speaks of violence against women and domestic abuse and may be triggering to survivors.
I was watching the reality show Lock Upp yesterday, in which Poonam Pandey talks about her abusive relationship.
She was with this guy for 4 years. And he would beat the shit out of her. She owes a 4 storied house with a staff. She paid for everything. Yet her then partner would have complete control over her life. He would not let her take her phone out of the room. Remember she paid all bills.
Ankita Mehra is a strong woman who not only came out as a lesbian on the Roadies show to create awareness, but is also working actively to make workplaces more inclusive.
‘A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everybody else’ ~ Unknown
And that’s exactly what Ankita Mehra did. After making the brave decision to tell the world (through her Roadies audition) that she was a lesbian, she then decided to use her talent and entrepreneurial skills to spearhead EQUIV, India’s first platform focused on hiring Women, LGBTQIA+, veterans, and persons with disabilities.
Friendships, relationships, cannot survive unless we make the effort to 'be there' for them in all their ups and downs. Communicating on social media is just not good enough.
Living in an ever evolving technological era and with abundant tools for communication available to everyone – like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Skype, Viber, Gtalk, and what not; I still stand here losing my close friend because of “no real communication”.
When we met at work 11 years ago, we clicked like a house on fire. We were very different in many aspects, quite the opposite of each other, and yet, we had such compatibility that we could walk into each other’s house at any time of day, and bare our hearts to each other. Talk from dawn to dusk. In fact, we married around the same time, and had our babies around the same time too. We always had so many things to talk about, and never got bored of each other’s company.