When My Controlling Boyfriend Told Me To Wear Loose Clothes & Not Wear Makeup

The girl in the mirror was someone else, who was completely the opposite of who I was. It was one of the most awful days of my life.
How does it feel to be a side character in your movie?
Doesn’t sound cool, right?
Then why do we let someone else decide what is favourable for us and what’s not?
Being a woman we are always taught that we should have some perimeters. I understand when our parents are concerned, but other than them I surmise there should be no one who grips the rope of our life.
There are a lot of triumphant women in our society who adhere to probably their partners or the people they love and admire. Sometimes maybe they advise us because they want us to be secure and prudent, however not every time they are supposed to be right!
You should always do whatever you feel is right.
I’ve been involved in a relationship where my partner was excessively dominant. He instructed me to wear loose clothes, not to apply lipsticks or eyeliners, it got even nastier when he told me that my feet look much better in sandals than in shoes.
I ultimately gave it thought that he adores me and won’t suggest anything which isn’t befitting for me. So one fine day, I went to college according to him; saw myself in the mirror all hair tied up, wearing loose clothes with sandals and with a bare face.
It was one of the most awful days of my life. That girl whom I saw in the mirror was someone else who was completely the opposite of who I was.
Before him, I was confident, goofy, and most importantly independent. Then I realised, it was high time & I should stop listening to somebody who just arrived in my life and eventually that relationship came to an end.
After I broke up with him I was the happiest person ever.
The only reason why I shared a part of my life is that I realize many of us go through the same saga and to make not only women but each individual realise that you only live once and if in that existence you make someone else the boss of your life you’ll regret it later.
There is a phrase which goes something like, ‘You are born alone & you’ll die alone, so make sure you are happy with wherever you are and whatever you have because in the end it’s always gonna be You!’
“It is love that made me do it!” is the standard excuse used by every perpetrator of domestic violence. By saying it on a global stage, Will Smith provided it legitimacy, and that is something women do not need.
The Oscar Awards, 2022 will not be remembered for the Best Movie, the Best Actor(s) or the Best Director. It will go down in history as the ceremony where a Best Actor nominee slapped the person anchoring the show.
By now, we would have all heard about the sexist, ableist and distinctly unfunny “joke” that Chris Rock cracked about Jada Pinkett Smith and her struggle with Alopecia.
And we would certainly have seen Will Smith stride onto the stage, place a resounding slap on Rock and continue to utter profanities well after he returned to his seat.
He takes care of the home when I go for my office tour, at times he handles the school PTMs independently. In short, he is not only a husband now; rather has become a partner in true sense.
It was around 8.30 pm and I was catching up with some news debate on upcoming elections in some states and answering the queries of my 8-year-old curious daughter on election and different parties in India. Suddenly, I heard a sweet voice singing papa ki roti gol gol, (my father makes round rotis)!
It was my 1 year 10 months old daughter singing beside her father who was rolling chapati for the dinner. My elder daughter hurriedly went and tried correcting her, and told her that the ‘correct lyrics’ are mummy ki roti gol gol and she should sing the right way, but the younger one did not bother to change.
I was surprised, and happy deep inside that my younger one in her innocence sung the right lyrics. I took both my girls in my arms and my husband and I smiled looking at each other. And I got reminded of the fact that my kid’s behaviour is shaped by the actions of her parents, after all home is the first school. My daughter sees her father rolling chapati for dinner almost everyday, so it’s papa ki roti gol gol for her.
Dear future MIL, please let my future husband into the kitchen to cook too. For when we get married, I like to believe we will share these responsibilities!
Dear future MIL, please let my future husband into the kitchen to help you cook. For when we get married, I like to believe we will share these responsibilities!
I am a 21-year-old young girl! And I am extremely passionate about my work. I work hard, I study, I read and write and I also watch Netflix. And yes, I hang out with my friends, I go to restaurants, I shop and right now, I am following the lockdown too. I do things that most people my age do. Maybe, even everything that my guy friends and brothers do.
And as it happens to a lot of girls around me, something happened with me too. Well, I am not a kitchen person. And hence, people around me suggest that I learn to cook, how to make those round rotis and sabjee and puran poli too! None of this because I should learn to cook for myself but because in three to four year, I’d have to get married. And that’s when, ‘tab mai pati ko kya khilaungi?’ (what, then, will I feed my husband?)
If my husband is a considerate and generous man, not a typical male chauvinist, then does that mean that either I am a dominating wife or he is a passive husband?
If my husband is a considerate and generous man, not a typical male chauvinist, then does that mean that either I am a dominating wife or he is a passive husband?
I do everything to the best of my abilities for both my husband and my marriage. And, he does the same.
Both of us contribute something meaningful to our relationship and respect each other’s contributions. It’s true that life doesn’t always provide us with the ideal circumstances of contributing equally and perfectly but still, we try to keep our partnership and contribution equal through effective communication and planning.