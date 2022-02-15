Tell Me What Should I Do To Earn Your Respect…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I bet, mistakes graver than ours but committed by humans of your gender will be treated as mere 'mistakes', but if we commit any then...
“If you are more outraged at imperfect feminism than systemic patriarchy, do not bother reading ahead… saves everyone’s time!”
“Dear Men! Yes, you heard it right. Especially if you are among those who shout ‘Not all men’ whenever women raise their issues. Because those men who are genuinely good and are not among those who make the lives of women harder know that this is not about them and will just stay silent.”
I have heard it all from many men out there; when asked to respect women, they will say that they would respect the one who ‘deserves’ it, and it will not depend on gender. So, may I ask, what are the eligibility criteria to ‘deserve this coveted respect’ from these esteemed men?
Darling, you aren’t asked to respect women because we see all men in a negative shade and wash all women white. You are asked to respect women for the physical difference they carry, for stereotypes they break, for the challenges – physical or mental – that they face in their daily lives just because they want to go out and live their lives on their terms. Basically, to understand the gender difference with logic and compassion.
If you think you are not the one this letter has been addressed to, you actually might be wrong.
Every time you have gathered during breaks at your workplace, which happens to be our workplace as well, and give us a stealthy look as we pass by, we know it. We probably know that the topic just begins with that look. Discussions, by and large, follow it.
We perhaps can also guess what you all talk about. From our physical appearance to our relationship status to our cerebral ability, you can find topics that you have no knowledge or right to judge on while we rack our brains over it. If our life isn’t already tough, this just annoys us till it breaks our mood, at times confidence, and forces us to accept and adjust to your judgements.
I want to ask you, why? Why do I have to be a part of your entertainment? If things weren’t already tough for us, you have to make it obvious for us by reducing us down to a ‘topic’ that is open for a downgrade debate.
Not to forget the unabashed, baseless, and biased stereotypes you put across confidently rather shamelessly on our faces. You see us driving and start behaving as if you are on an inspection to see if we deem fit to get a driver’s license. One mistake and the event is ready to be announced in front of our colleagues, and we automatically become eligible to get free passes to attend your TED Talk on ‘how to drive’.
I bet, mistakes graver than ours but committed by humans of your gender will be treated as mere ‘mistakes’, while a little error here and there committed by us become a result of our gender.
The stereotypes of women being gold diggers, wanting to entertain themselves with their partner’s money will probably never see a boundary to limit on. This somewhere takes me on a deeper thought to think how narcissistic some men are.
They want to exhibit their status; they count on you to fall for it confidently and degrade a woman if she does, or worse, cry out foul if she doesn’t and go on to ransack her personal life to fetch on a datum they can fulfill their wish of demeaning her on.
I have heard some married men complaining how their wives do ‘nothing’ except watch daily soaps all day. These are the same people who wail like babies when their wives are out to their maternal homes, complaining about the strenuous chores they have to deal with.
So, they want to rob women of their right to decide on the kind of entertainment they want to release their stress. Claps for dictating the physical and mental stress altogether just because she is your wife.
I wonder how many men are interested not just to encourage but to heartily want their partners to do well in their careers when their partners are more ambitious than themselves, and their work-life is more strenuous than themselves.
Double meaning jokes are something I thought ended with teenage. But I couldn’t have mistaken it more. That’s the basis of the sexist conversations men have under the pretext of ‘boy’s talk’.
Passing such sleazy comments aren’t the end; they can stoop down to justify it by telling how the opinionated girl or the one who has had multiple relationships or the one who drinks till late, ‘deserves’ such a comment. Oh! The judiciary our constitution has forgotten to mention about, it is here.
If you think you have been smart enough to hide your attempts to gather information about us, including our addresses, as if you are supposed to maintain a ‘Directory of the Girls’ at your Workplace’, sit down and calm yourself. We are aware of your sleaziness and the efforts it makes you put.
Every time you see us with a human of the opposite gender and investigate behind our backs to write a full-fledged doctorate thesis and say it aloud to the world, you drop your already ‘below the tavern’ dignity inches lower. Our lives aren’t subject to public debate. We want to keep it in wraps, and probably you should learn to keep your nose with you, under your mask!
Last but not least, learn to be compassionate towards yourself and your fellow men. Respect their vulnerability. You are allowed to slip and fall, make mistakes and learn, break down, complain, share, cry, and get up. That’s how you will learn to be compassionate to others.
I understand and accept that this was a rant. But I can’t in any manner hide the fact that I have met and known men who have shown me what goodness is, what maturity is, and how we can all come together to shape this world into a better place. I would like to send across a huge thank you to these gems.
Thank You!
Image Source: Still from short film Purani Dilli Talkies/PDT Stories, YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
In the process of understanding feminism. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
By its own admission in the song Doobey, Gehraiyaan is Besabar, Bekhabar, and Doobey - too much happening, clueless, and finally drowning.
Gehraiyaan is a mess. And not the kind of beautiful mess that’s highly esteemed in art forms like Kintsugi and Wabi-sabi.
When you think of Gehraiyaan, visualise chicken broth with the choicest assortment of vegetables and herbs in a pressure pan left on the stovetop unattended on high heat. What do you expect! It will eventually blow up all over the place. And if you’re around, in your face as well. It’s no longer beautiful as it was when it went into the pan initially or an imperfectly perfect mess, as in the case of any form of art.
That’s the kind of trauma that ‘Gehraiyaan’ leaves you with after watching the movie, which should have ideally come with a trigger warning.
Say it loud and clear, ladies, that what you need from your spouse is a partnership in making family decisions, and support in your personal decisions - not "permission".
Say it loud and clear, ladies, that what you need from your spouse is a partnership in making family decisions, and support in your personal decisions – not “permission”.
While interacting with people, one thing that I often come across is, most men think they are good husbands if they have ‘given permission’ to their wives for everything they have asked for. Similarly, most women think their husbands are good if the husbands have always permitted them to do what they wanted to do.
I have often asked these men if their wives have also given them permission whenever they wanted to do something, and I get a look of bewildered astonishment. I have asked women if they too give permission to their husbands whenever they ask for it, and they look shocked, and one of them even said this is not how things happen in life.
As we’ve just crossed International Men’s Day, here is a reflection on how women who earn do not need stereotypes that cast men as the only ones with financial responsibility.
November 19 was International Men’s Day. As a commemoration, a current affairs portal I follow came up with an insightful piece on the modern man’s trials and tribulations. “Today, give men a chance to voice their woes – for once, without donning your feminism-tinted glasses,” it began. I was intrigued.
As far as I know, feminism is and was always about creating social equilibrium, not about seizing power from one gender and handing it on a platter to the other. Admittedly, far too many people, men and women alike, prefer the convenience of not knowing the actual definition of feminism. But even if you take universal ignorance standards into account, this claim that all men need to beseech all women to be taken seriously is ludicrous.