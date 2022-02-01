Discover Secret Ways to Keep Your White Design Shirt Spotless!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Secret Ways to Keep Your White Design Shirt Spotless
Are you struggling to keep those white shirts spot-free? For most, the task of maintaining white design shirts seems exceedingly impossible. It can almost interfere with the choice of purchasing white shirts online in India.
While there is a wide variety of high-quality white shirts available in offline and online stores, keeping them fit for prolonged use is something that sways the mind of every buyer. So, what is the solution? Should you keep yourself from wearing one of the best colours out there? Or perhaps it would be prudent to maintain it in a way that keeps it spotless even after heavy use.
In this article, we’ve compiled a few secret ways that can help you keep your white design shirt spotless. These are simple ways that can help you to maintain your white shirts seamlessly.
Pre-Wash
Wash
Post-Wash
The Final Consideration
The quality of your purchase plays a significant role in determining longevity. A high-quality white shirt will last you longer and have a premium look that you can easily maintain using the secret tips mentioned above.
All you need to do is look for a reputed brand. While many fashion brands are selling premium white shirts online in India, you should associate with a name that has quality as its supreme focus. Andamen is a name you can rely on for your white shirts. Their sophisticated designs are brought to life by their exceptional team, who pay utmost attention to detail.
So, pick the best of whites and keep it spotless for every occasion!
Image credits Ari He/Unsplash
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
At the party, everyone was getting high. Then she noticed Aanya, her husband’s colleague. She wondered...was he having an affair?
It was a cold January evening, the day of her brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party. Despite the perfection the hours displayed, there was a subtle stillness in the disposition of the night. Her husband was engaged in dressing for an hour now, displaying a consistent smirk on his face, the blush of a teenager. The peculiar detailing of the way he dressed made her strangely uncomfortable as if a warning of an impending tragedy.
Performing her routine in front of the mirror, she adorned herself with embellishments meant for her body, while the heart remained motionless, a numb void. Something was dead inside. After all, it’s been 5 years since she has received even a fraction of his ardent gaze. He has forgotten to admire her, caress her, love her, or maybe he never loved her. She has been treated as an object for most of her life, something to be used and “thrown away.” Maybe these 5 years are a reminder of her limited position in the society, as a woman, as a wife.
Carrying an unnoticed hollowness on her face, a thump in her heart and a luxurious gown, she went to grace the occasion. They reached at seven and were warmly greeted. The gorgeous decor of red and white, the alluring music and the warm ambience, rejuvenated her desire to love and be loved. But pity her fate!
Your gorgeous wedding outfit worth many thousands - what do you do with that afterwords? Is there any way to reuse your wedding dress in a different way?
Your gorgeous wedding outfit worth many thousands – what do you do with that afterwords? Is there any way to reuse your wedding saree or lehenga in a different way?
Indian weddings typically have a heavy focus on outfits, jewellery and makeup.
There are numerous rituals and functions that make up a wedding, and the entire wedding can span 2 to 5 days. With so many occasions available to dress up and put your best food forward, it’s no surprise that women give so much importance to their bridal outfits and looks. The bridal fashion industry is booming in India, with new names and labels cropping up each year. Out of the crores of rupees spent on weddings, about one fourth of it goes towards designer lehengas, indo-western gowns and striking stone studded jewellery.
Sometimes, whether it is a bra or a relationship, that perfect fit eludes us. Here is a funny story.
Sometimes, whether it is a bra or a relationship, that perfect fit eludes us. Here is a funny story.
I have a confession to make: I am one of those people who has mostly bought regular cotton bras which you get at your roadside shop, hastily packed by a shifty looking sales guy. But as I grew (literally) I realised that getting the perfect fit was easier said than done. It also took me time to realise that there are different styles and cuts of dresses, blouses, kurtas and each of them meant having a different style of bras.
So far I have met the T-shirt bra, saree bra and bras that look like they came off Xena the warrior princess. I have also had brief encounters with the nursing bra which was my best friend during the time I was a personal vending machine.