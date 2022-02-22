A 5-Step Guide To Holding Your Own Eco-Friendly Women’s Day Event

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Are you planning to organise an eco-friendly event? And are stuck at figuring out ‘how-to’? Especially with Women's Day coming up soon, here's help.
Here is your 5-step guide to get you sorted for the upcoming women’s day celebration. Irrespective of the size of the event, you will be able to use this list with customisations.
These pointers would get you to be as close as zero-waste, but if you don’t follow them to the ‘T’, do not fret. Because a thousand imperfect efforts are better than the perfect plan.
Lastly, if your attendees, find it unfeasible or unrealistic, give them some time to understand the impact and importance. Until then, pat yourself on your back and pull up your socks to get going.
For smaller events, there is an option to do it in-house or at an outside venue. When choosing outdoor, you can go old school and organise it in a nearby garden. It will give you a chance to save on energy that goes into transport, décor, and lighting.
The nearer you are to your house, it becomes easier to manage food serving, procurement, and waste management. If the garden is unavailable, you can find an eco-friendly venue nearby you. There are green event venues* such as The Greenstraw House, Go Native which are more than happy to accommodate your green needs in a fun, food, and frolic.
*A green event venue is one that actively works to become more sustainable and meet sustainability guidelines and benchmarks.
This is parameter which takes the most time in selection and wrap-up. At home, you have the chance to grow and prepare your food, serve in your own cutlery, and segregate the waste.
Farther down the lane, you can choose to order from your local catering businesses/ cafes by taking your containers to them. Irrespective of the medium you choose, you must be clear about the seasonal, local, and organic choice of the food and its quantity.
Based on the number of people confirmed for the event, you can order # of person * 300 gm. This way you will ensure you waste as minimal as possible. And if you still end up wasting, you can call NGOs near you who come to collect the left-over food from you. Or you can provide the option of reusable crockery for take-aways. Here is a list of 8 NGOs/ organisations who help you save food.
For serving away from home, you can carry your cutlery or rent some. In case it’s not possible, you can order bio-degradable compostable options such as sugar cane bagasse, areca, and more from Recycle. Green,
Want to make your event super fun? You ought to include games, performances, and exchanging gifts. Under each of these categories, you can reuse as much as possible. How about asking your peers to bring board games they own? Or bring some talent to entertain people? If none of this is possible, you can rely on your local artists to uplift the mood of the event.
Gifting is not mandatory, and no one shall be shamed for not falling under this trap. But, if you love gifts/swag, then you can share eco-friendly gifting options from Brown Living, Happy Pencils, or ScrapShala. On the receiving end, you can make a list of things you need and pass it over to friends. They can pick from the list, making it super easy for everyone involved.
Each of us likes to feel special. And the sure shot way to get there is by decorating the place as the event demands. However, décor items inspired by the Instagram world can generate tonnes of wastage which end up occupying the landfills.
To avoid this cycle, you can start with reusing available resources in the décor. For instance, if you have empty bottles, you can paint them and use them as a center décor piece with some fresh local flowers. There are also vendors such as Myecodeeds, Reinventwithus, or Studio156.ahm who rent/make a bunch of colourful eco-friendly accessories and party requisites. For the dry décor waste, you can call waste management services such as concept.green, or Scrap Zerowaste to help with waste segregation and pick-up. You can contact these service providers, to even help you in organizing an end-to-end zero-waste event that complies with Govt’s waste management rules.
How about offering an alternative to paper invites, name tags, and other swag? It is possible by going digital using e-invites, website registrations, and mobile apps. The medium helps in streamlining the flow of information along with the needed personalisation.
Finally, dressing for the occasion needs to be impeccable, and I see many people go shopping for every new event. The trick to overcoming impulsive shopping is to reuse or upcycle. Choose either your own, your family’s, or your ancestors’ pieces and do a makeover. Trust me when I say that the level of satisfaction with the outcome will be unmatched.
The last piece in the puzzle is the attendees. Without their support, your event won’t be successful aka eco-friendly. Some tips to get them involved in reducing the event’s carbon footprint.
Ask for their itinerary to get them to carpool or take public transport,
Ask guests to collect and empty their waste into the correct pile of the waste bins (proper guidelines for reducing, reusing, and recycling can be given in advance or the service provider can give training for live segregation),
Ask guests to go hybrid with the event, giving the option to attend either in person or virtually for multiple-days or cross-country events,
Ask them for their accountability in the sustainability goal of the event.
If everyone is aligned, there is no way you can miss going the zero-waste way.
Some references to help you out in your journey.
Image courtesy Artem Beliaikin via Unsplash
There is a whole bunch of fabulous cookbooks by Westland which cover a variety of Indian cuisines, which will be now lost to us, unless they are published by other publishers - which is not a guarantee.
On the 1st of February 2022, retail behemoth announced that Indian publishers Westland and its imprints Context, Tranquebar, Eka and children’s imprint Red Panda will be closed down by the end of February 2022. All these books will no longer be available to buy.
While I have shared a list exclusively by women writers here for you to pick up quickly if you want any of them, while making that list, I realised that there was a whole bunch of fabulous cookbooks by Westland which cover a variety of Indian cuisines which will be now lost to us, unless they are published by other publishers – which is not a guarantee.
I immediately bought a few that went a bit beyond mere recipes, but for the interested cook, they are a treasure that must be snapped up.
It was at that moment that it struck me so hard that maybe I, as a person have never been important to them. All that they cared about was "what would the relatives think if they knew I had a male friend."
Let me start this with my details, because it plays an important role here. I am a medical student, my mom a Hindi major, and my dad an engineer.
My parents have always been supportive of me in tough situations, in a way they think would be best for me. And that includes using harsh words to scold me, and make me question myself at times when I need the maximum support. But when we are out of any tough situations, they’ll act like they are the most supportive parents of all times. They’ll pour out so much of encouragement that I might even think myself as a superhero.
The incident I am going to share is one among the problems I mentioned above.
An account of the challenges that a woman working from home faces, from an unpredictable internet connection to your dog wanting to pee immediately.
Work-from-home is a very new concept in India. Except for a handful of executives in large multi-national companies – the concept is largely unknown to people.
In the last 2 years that I have been a woman working from home, I have witnessed the strangest of reactions from people when I tell them that I work, but from my home. From the very expected “How do you work from home?” to the strangest “Are you sure you are not staring at the laptop to ignore us?” – I have heard it all!
On Women's Day coming up soon, there is something that you MUST certainly do. Here's a Women's Day dare that you should take up!
On Women’s Day coming up soon, there is something that you MUST certainly do. Here’s a Women’s Day dare that you should take up!
With Women’s Day (8th March) just around the corner, I have this crazy thought in my head. But before that let’s discuss a little about the traditional Women’s Day celebrations (if you may call it one…) in India.
In the last 10 years or so, Women’s Day celebration has been galore in more ways than one.