A Woman’s Pain Is No Pain They Believe…

The reasons behind this are multifactorial including deep-seated beliefs that women should have a higher tolerance for pain.
Unfortunately, there exists a bias against women in the treatment of pain in the healthcare setting. It has been noted across the spectrum of both acute and chronic pain conditions that pain in women is often under-treated, especially in minorities. The reasons behind this are multifactorial including deep-seated beliefs that women should have a higher tolerance for pain and the popular perception of the histrionic woman who is overstating her pain.
This poem is an attempt to give voice to a (woman) patient in excruciating pain after surgery trying to get some relief. I work in the healthcare system and I am not endorsing indiscriminate use of opioids, but pain needs to be treated regardless of gender and ethnicity.
Do I have any prior history?
Of using pain medication, do you see
The drug testing that I was made to do
At admission, was negative too
I am in pain excruciating
And I have been patiently waiting
For you to eventually in my room appear
So I may ask for pain medication, though I fear
I am going to get a measly acetaminophen
That, I believe, is not meant
For pain as severe as I feel now
If it was not bad, I would not have allowed
Myself to take pain-killers of any kind
Right now the pain is making me lose my mind
*
I understand many pain medications are addictive, I do
I’ve had surgery, my pain makes mobilization difficult too
I grimace, say my pain is at a number ten
But I feel like my reply does not register even
I am not questioning the expertise of my medical team
But my pain is trivialized, it does seem
It broke my heart yesterday
When I overheard someone say
That I was a “pain-medication-seeking” patient
That is certainly not my intent
If there is any way to relieve my pain
With medication or otherwise, I would take that again
You know I am not progressing as I should be
Because I am in severe pain constantly
*
Exhaustion is taking over me, and I hope I find…
Stop glorifying biological parenthood - other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple's choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Trigger Warning: Contains derogatory remarks about having a baby through surrogacy or any means other than giving birth through biological means, and may be triggering, especially to adoptive parents.
Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced parenthood by surrogacy. This has once again sparked the debate about ethical surrogacy, which is a discussion for another day.
Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.
Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of ‘House of Kalart’ – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?
I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.
Painful periods are very common, and yet it is extraordinary how women are blatantly told to "bear the pain" and often even shamed for taking medication for period pain!
Period pain or dysmenorrhea, to call it by its technical term, would have afflicted a great percentage of women at various times in their lives. The degree would vary and so may the incapacitance it causes. Some women have just a vague discomfort while others may need medication to relieve the pain. In some, the pain may be so intense as to cause absenteeism from school, work or social obligations, due to restriction of movement and activity.
The prevalence of dysmenorrhea in studies varies from 45% to 95%, according to the different definitions and threshold of pain itself. However, it remains one of the most common gynecological problems accounting for absenteeism from work and school. As high as 13-51% of women have been absent at least once and 5-14% are often absent, depending on the severity of symptoms.
The noise over the new paid period leave policy by Zomato, even from women, is nothing but internalised misogyny, and ensuring equity should be the aim.
If it was cis men who menstruated and had to suffer unbearable pain every first or second day of a 5-7 day period every month for 30 to 40 years of their lives, do you think we would even be having this debate?
Please be clear that this is not about taking taking leave when you have your period. It is about taking leave because of unbearable PAIN during your period.