The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Feminist
January 9, 2022

Widowhood Can Be Very Traumatising And Treating Them As ‘Inauspicious’ Is Inhumane!

In many South Asian cultures, a widow is not allowed to be part of certain religious ceremonies, baby showers or weddings. Apparently, we do not want any of our brides to outlive their husbands, and a widow being present in the ceremony ensures the exact opposite.

Tejaswi Vemula
Tags:

During one of our casual conversations, I one day asked my mom why a woman is required to stop wearing colourful clothes, bangles, and everything fancy after the death of her husband. 

“I don’t know, but it doesn’t make any sense, it’s not like we started indulging in all these only after getting married to stop doing them once our marriage ends,” she said, gulping down her last sip of tea.

For women in many South Asian cultures, it all starts with the death of her husband. There is a ceremonious ritual conducted publicly, during which the wife is stripped off her colourful clothes and given a white robe, her bangles are broken, vermillion wiped off her face and in extreme cases, her head is shaved. She is then officially branded a widow and thereafter, to close-minded people, becomes a trademark of everything ominous. 

For starters, she is not allowed to be part of certain religious ceremonies, baby showers or weddings. Apparently, we do not want any of our brides to outlive their husbands, and a widow being present in the ceremony ensures the exact opposite. Some cultures even go to the extent of confining the widow to a single room and stripping her of her dignity and self respect. Even an accidental glimpse of her face is considered bad luck. A widow cannot wear what she wants, cannot eat as she pleases, cannot laugh loudly or speak her mind. She is expected to mourn for the rest of her life, which if she fails to do, becomes a sign of her being a woman with low morality. 

A widow reserves the right to live as she pleases and even pursue future relationships if she chooses to

As heart wrenching as it sounds, some widows somehow think that all this treatment is well deserved and justified. After all, is it not the woman’s bad karma that led to her husband passing away before her? Hence, these women go on with their life cursing their misfortune and abiding by the rulebook written by the society. Also, the fact that even today, most women are economically dependent on their families after the death of their spouses, does not leave them with too many choices.

The death of a partner is a very traumatizing affair for most people. Every woman deserves the right to mourn as she sees fit, without being questioned, judged or being forced through barbaric cultural practices. She reserves the right to live as she pleases and even pursue future relationships if she chooses to. 

Most importantly, a widow does not have to erase all the liveliness out of her life while still alive. If anything, the colours around her need to be much brighter than usual, for her to see that life can still be beautiful.

Comments

About the Author

Tejaswi Vemula

Books, baking and poetry are the three things that have my heart. I have always been a writer and truly believe that a pen is mightier than a sword. Passionate about upliftment, empowerment and safety read more...

1 Posts | 94 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Feminist
January 7, 2022

We Make Excuses For Mediocre Men Who’re Cherished Just For Being, As Our ‘Raja Beta’ Syndrome Shows!

"To create loving men, we must love males…" - bell hooks. Nope. If men want a better world, they need to do better for themselves and each other and their sons and the world at large. It is not the responsibility of women.

Hema Gopinathan

“To create loving men, we must love males…” – bell hooks. Nope. If men want a better world, they need to do better for themselves and each other and their sons and the world at large. It is not the responsibility of women.

In her past life, Draupadi used to be the daughter of a rishi. She was very sure that the man worthy of her hadn’t yet been created. So she sat in penance to invoke Shiva. Pleased with her austerities Shiva appeared and offered her a boon of her choice.

Blushingly, Draupadi asked for a husband who was righteous, strong, sexy, knowledgeable and loving. Shiva’s face fell. “Ah daughter”, he replied, “Couldn’t you have asked for immortality? Or all the wealth of the world? Couldn’t you have just asked to cure all disease or rid the world of all evil or some such banal thing? Why would you ask for the impossible”, he sighed.

Read Full Article
Stories From Moms
January 5, 2022

Here Are 5 Things You Should Not Say Or Ask A New Mother!

New moms often have to tackle ample questions which invades their privacy. Here are some questions that shouldn't be asked!

Gangotri Kaushik

Right after giving birth, everything changes for a woman. She has just delved into something completely new, something she has zero experience in. Her mind is undergoing a whirlwind of emotions. There is a tiny brand new person who is dependent on her for everything. She might not be too sure of what she is doing. It’s natural, of course! She is still trying to figure things out.

Sounds tough enough, right? Yet, why are some people hell-bent on invading their personal space when they are so vulnerable? They ask questions that should not be asked. Few of these queries are downright offensive and the rest simply don’t make any sense. Wondering what I am talking about?

 

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues