A hard-hitting poem about women's freedom & sexual assault...
Sneering wolvesEmerging out of darknessFaces you never saw, voices you don’t recognize
Pushing your way back into your houseBecause streets are for menWomen walk on them only during the day
What was the crime?And back into the house, but where was home?Access to someone’s body is access to their soul, to their homebut this was theft!To be punished with theftTo be punished by theft, of theft,To be punished after theft.
A faint voice reminds me“Told you, don’t leave home after it gets dark”“I never leave home alone, my folks don’t allow”“It is not right to talk to boys”“Too much make up gives wrong signs”“Not in our culture”“You should be quiet and must cooperate”“Forget that it happened, and move on”“All your and your family’s fault”
Reminders…Constant reminders…
Of being punished with theft,Of theft,By theft,After the theft,Over and over again.
A few days later, I hear, a little girl’s home was ransacked,This time during the day, at her own house.
A Feminist interested in Politics, Economy, Law, National Security, International Relations, Environment.
