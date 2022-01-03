New Year But Same Old, Er… FABULOUS ME!

Maturity is when you realize it’s another new year that you’ve been presented with, just as a brand new book....
As I spotted my first grey on the morning of the first day of 2022, I secretly aspired that it could well be a sign of “maturity”! As they say, maturity comes with age and time but does it really? Do we really mature? And what is exactly maturity?
The answer could be quite subjective and at times equaled with adulting. Or it could simply be what author Jane Austen had said, “Self-knowledge is the first step to maturity.”
But for me maturity is when you realize it’s another new year that you’ve been presented with, just as a brand new book that’s been given to you with 365 pages to be scribbled on! What you write is as important as what you don’t want to write!
For me maturity is when you can lead a life even without making any new year resolutions; rather you could pick up habits or practices that would be apt for a new beginning. However to usher in a new beginning you really don’t have to be a new you!
Whether I gain maturity or not that is for time to decide but my grey hair would surely be a reminder to follow what I name as a new beginning or the 10 commandments to usher in 2022 in a positive, happy and contented manner.
As I peeked into the mirror and attempted a closer look at myself, all I could see were lines that define my journey of what we call life, spots that act as remnants of events and instances-both pleasant and unpleasant and finally a strong resolute to take on another year with grit, determination and fearlessness thus reiterating a lesser known fact: “New year but the same me as I am fabulous already!”
Happy 2022 to one and all! May this be your year ❤️
Image credits Rosalind Chang on Unsplash
Rinku Sooryavanshi in Atrangi Re is a foul-mouthed, free spirited manic pixie trope of a woman, the Indian cis male idea of an emancipated modern woman. But she is a nothing.
Then I scanned through the individual reviews on Google, I read a review by a seemingly young woman who praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance to the skies. How brave, how outspoken, how fun and free, how emancipated was the character of Rinku Sooryavanshi, she gushed. She hoped her own character were like Rinku’s…
I knew another Rinku, in real life. That Rinku was born not only in an other family, she was born in another time, 19th century, it seemed.
I would put in my papers eventually, I had no intention of working in this inferno of misogyny. But not until I was served with an apology.
Everybody tells you that travelling alone is one sure-fire way to discover yourself. It's not all that peachy, but it's still very worth it, says this post.
There are a lot of things that people will tell you about travelling, especially about travelling alone. I agree with most of them. For instance, it gives you new perspective, makes you stronger, and introduces you to a whole new self. However, what they will not tell you often is that the first time you travel alone and find yourself in your favourite city, there is a good chance that you will be burying your face in a pillow with a cup of hot cocoa and tears. Been there, done that.
This year was magical. I got to travel to DC, New York, and London, and for most parts, I was alone. Travelling alone for the first time is difficult. It is more difficult because the maturity that “alone” is not “lonely” only comes with time. After giving my parents an inspiring speech about how I was a grown-up who could take care of herself, I found myself lost, alone, and completely terrified while I was travelling between Connecticut and Washington DC, because I had gotten down at the wrong station and had no idea where in the world I was.
The title itself says a lot. What do you think? Is this true? Especially for middle class women in India? I'd like to know.
I got married when I was 22.5 years old. I really didn’t have enough maturity at that point to handle a married relationship. I always wanted a person who would care for me love me, understand my needs, and of course like every other woman I know, I love surprises.
It’s been 7 years since we got married. My husband is 6 years elder to me. He has seen a lot more of life as he has been to 6 different countries before we got married.