Dear MIL, When You Cheer For Other Women In The Family, Why Can’t You See My Trauma?

Is it easier to preach empowerment to other women, than to apply the same to those inside one's own household? Asks a daughter-in-law.
Trigger warning: This post includes a mention of suicidal thoughts and may be triggering for survivors.
Dear Mother-In-Law,
Last evening when Janaki (our family friend’s daughter-in-law) called you, I was in kitchen, doing the dinner preparations. I could only guess what she would have said, as I heard the way you were empathetic to her, passing her strength and courage.
I too had suicidal thoughts a few months back. I was so depressed, I felt so restless and helpless, that I thought dying would be an easy option. I wonder, me being in your proximity, around you 24*7, you could not identify that? Not that I was deliberately dedicating my ears to the telephonic conversation, but there was so much silence in the house that the voice easily reached my ears.
Then my brain started churning, I went back in time. There was a day when Rashi (my husband’s cousin) had called you, to invite you for the housewarming party; she had bought a new house. And you were so happy, you even told her that she did the right thing; that a couple needs privacy after their marriage.
How were you ignorant of the fact that I have been staying in a joint family too, and that too for almost a decade now? I too might have felt the need for privacy. There would have been times when I felt the need to be with my husband and my kids only, our ‘US’ time, but our US time was always about everyone else.
Till date, even if we plan for a weekend getaway or long drive, we either have to plan it secretly without informing you or we have to take you with us; why is that so? Why doesn’t the law of privacy work in my case?
Then there was a call from Manisha (my cousin sister-in-law) who called you to share the financial crunch that she was facing in the house. You motivated her and supported her so well, asking her to start doing something to support her family financially. I am well educated too – yet I took a career break so that I could take care of the kids and you can continue working hassle-free. But after five years of a break, when I felt the need to start something of my own, I turned author, and got a few paid writing projects, you were not at all supportive.
In fact, I still make it a point to give you ready tiffin in your hands at 7 AM – not that I am making it count, but I only expected a little respect from you towards my attempt to do something on my own, but it was all in vain. You could recognise her ability to do something, but why was the one relentlessly struggling to do the same in front of your very eyes invisible to you?
You bring a daughter-in-law home, not to replace a worker or to take charge of all domestic chores or to make her feel vulnerable and less valued, not to make her only sacrifice, not to make her forget her own choices and even existence at times, but you bring her home to be your son’s confidante, his life partner and companion.
As she leaves her parents’ house, she isn’t asking your son to do the same, but you should not interfere in each and everything the couple is experiencing.
All these incidents only trigger the need for woman empowerment more significantly in me. As charity begins at home, all the big women empowerment missions would be half sorted if issues like these never crept in.
If you would have contributed half of your focus in our own home, dedicated part of your vision to your near ones, my life would be very easy. Previously I used to think that since you are from a different generation and times have changed now, these issues do not make their way into your thoughts, but it hurts more after knowing that you are aware of these issues, very comfortably give solution for the same to others, but turned a blind eye when it was happening in your own home.
Your,
Suffering Daughter-In-Law.
Rinku Sooryavanshi in Atrangi Re is a foul-mouthed, free spirited manic pixie trope of a woman, the Indian cis male idea of an emancipated modern woman. But she is a nothing.
After watching Atrangi Re, I read the professionally written reviews to see if any matched mine- no, they were largely complimentary except for the one in FirstPost where the reviewer seemed as horror struck as me.
Then I scanned through the individual reviews on Google, I read a review by a seemingly young woman who praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance to the skies. How brave, how outspoken, how fun and free, how emancipated was the character of Rinku Sooryavanshi, she gushed. She hoped her own character were like Rinku’s…
I knew another Rinku, in real life. That Rinku was born not only in an other family, she was born in another time, 19th century, it seemed.
It’s time to begin a new chapter: Live your dreams, focus on what really matters, and let time heal the scars beneath!
Now, wait, beautiful girl. Look at yourself; you’re a gorgeous mess. Sure, the ending wasn’t the one you ever thought; however, we can blame the films, the fairy tales and the make-believes for giving us hopes and tangling us in a mesh of “happy ever after.”
Don’t bend your head princess, hold it higher.
Let the tears flow, however, don’t let your crown fall. Your fabled story hasn’t come to an end. It has just begun.
“Right from childhood, I was raised as someone’s property. For every demand, the standard reply would be not to expect anything, but just be content with what I get. As if they were doing me a favour!”
"That's what sisterhood is all about, Neelam. To stand with one another, to uplift the one who is sagging mentally, emotionally, socially and even financially. And that is what we have done."
A warbler called in the distance, giant palm leaves rustled with the gentle breeze as a luminous moon brightened up the city’s darkest nooks. Anisha and Neelam had finished their dinner in a strange silence. As they cleared the table and washed the dishes, both were preoccupied with thoughts of an eventful day. The chores done, Anisha asked Neelam to go sit on the terrace. When she joined her with cups of some hot cappuccino a few minutes later, she found her still engrossed in her thoughts.
“Is something troubling you, Neelam?” she asked gently. “It’s a special day for you, then why are you so unusually quiet?”