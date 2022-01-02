A Letter To The Girl Who Deserves All The Happiness

It’s time to begin a new chapter: Live your dreams, focus on what really matters, and let time heal the scars beneath!
Now, wait, beautiful girl. Look at yourself; you’re a gorgeous mess. Sure, the ending wasn’t the one you ever thought; however, we can blame the films, the fairy tales and the make-believes for giving us hopes and tangling us in a mesh of “happy ever after.”
Don’t bend your head princess, hold it higher.
Let the tears flow, however, don’t let your crown fall. Your fabled story hasn’t come to an end. It has just begun.
In a world where the truth will shatter your biggest dreams, take this as a wake-up call. A wake-up call that you’re much better than what you are now, that you deserve someone much better and now is a perfect time, my dear. You need to believe that you are worthy of much better.
Forget the guy who never appreciated your efforts and undermined your presence. Trust me, it’s his loss, and someday he’ll realize what he lost, but it will be too late then, and all he will have been his tears to quench his regrets.
Listen carefully now, my dear. To believe you should have better, you must ensure that the next man who’ll step into your life is worthy of you. It is about understanding yourself – Who you are, what you can do, and just how much you can invest.
Reflect on your previous mistakes calmly, and don’t be harsh on yourself. Gain wisdom from the process and fix the scattered pieces.
Live your dreams, do not forget what you really desire, focus on what really matters, and let time heal the scars beneath. All I can say is that time never fails to heal. Don’t rush it, girl, you have got this.
It is you and only you who innately understands what you should have. And I am certain that once you have understood your self-worth, you won’t even try to settle for less like you did before.
Believe me, he’s unworthy of your tears, your heart and the 2 a.m. thoughts.
So, brush off the past, pick yourself up and believe me, the right person will come along and prove to you why he not only deserves a place in your palace but also deserves to be the title of your new chapter.
With love,
From- A Wiser and Healed You
Image source: Still from Kapoor And Sons
I am Iman Shakeel - an impulsive writer and a voracious reader who fuels her daily grind with coffee, books and discourse. I love blogging, exploring new places and meeting new people. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Rinku Sooryavanshi in Atrangi Re is a foul-mouthed, free spirited manic pixie trope of a woman, the Indian cis male idea of an emancipated modern woman. But she is a nothing.
After watching Atrangi Re, I read the professionally written reviews to see if any matched mine- no, they were largely complimentary except for the one in FirstPost where the reviewer seemed as horror struck as me.
Then I scanned through the individual reviews on Google, I read a review by a seemingly young woman who praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance to the skies. How brave, how outspoken, how fun and free, how emancipated was the character of Rinku Sooryavanshi, she gushed. She hoped her own character were like Rinku’s…
I knew another Rinku, in real life. That Rinku was born not only in an other family, she was born in another time, 19th century, it seemed.
I would put in my papers eventually, I had no intention of working in this inferno of misogyny. But not until I was served with an apology.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Preethi Warrier is one of the winners for the December 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Ranjani Rao commented, “When it comes to he-said, she-said, the woman always bears the consequences. But things can also change for the better if you are willing to step up.”
Learn to give up when it's time. In any relationship, it's exhausting to keep giving while receiving nothing. Don't you think you deserve to be loved right?
Dear women,
Please do not stay in relationships where you are disappointed time and again. So many women stay in relationships hoping for the man to change. However, the sad reality is that not all men change completely.
When I stepped into the matrimonial market, I didn't really know what to ask people. And if you're sailing the same boat, let me rescue you!
2020 was the year I officially kind of gave up on my search to ever find the love of my life organically. Mind you, I was still on dating apps but it was time to call in the troops – my parents and matrimonial websites! Well, honestly, initially, none of us were very serious and it served as a fun activity to do during the lockdown.
I was under no pressure to get married or to even date. But we were all trapped at home, no one was stepping out, so matrimonial sites became our one source of entertainment. It was fun, the whole looking at a person’s profile and trying to figure out if I’d want to talk to them, let alone spend the rest of my life and all that. (The filtering process was a whole different level of fun, which deserves an article/book of its own!)