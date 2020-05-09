Finding The Seed Of forgiveness

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how
Finding the will to forgive can always be a massive task. Yet, when we do so, what does it mean for the mind as well as the soul?
“Today is the perfect time for me to take my power back, because I love myself enough to let go of those old memories and heartfelt emotions that are eating me up from inside. I choose to be free and happier NOW.
At some point in life, all of us stumble upon and get trapped in a loop of unfulfilled expectations and disastrous experiences. We find ourselves locked in an emotional prison where forgiving the other person and moving on is the only possible solution.
Instead of soaring high and relishing every moment of our little lives, we are weighed down by the burden and pain of being destroyed. It’s easier to let go of this feeling and live free by forgetting and forgiving such people rather than hanging on petty things.
If you don’t let go of this feeling, the pain will continue to eat you from inside out and drown you in a pool of anger, resentment and bitterness for years.
The first thing to keep in mind is that we don’t forgive people because we are weak enough or just can’t fight back or blindly accept the fact that the initial hurt never happened. By forgiving, we are not setting the other person free for their benefit. Instead, we forgive for ourselves. We do it so that we can move beyond that pain and focus on other bigger goals.
The reality is that we can’t go back and change our past but we can surely change the way we are currently thinking. We become so overwhelmed by our situation that we hardly connect lovingly with ourselves and the people around us who have no role in our situation.
Forgiveness takes courage because beneath our story of pain and endurance, we always have the choice to leave things behind and move forward with a fresh start. Eventually, we will liberate our heart from the prison of resentment and will pave a new way of being and living that we might only dream of right now.
“When we hate our enemies, we are giving them power over us: power over our sleep, our appetites, our blood pressure, our health, and our happiness. One sure way to forgive and forget our enemies is to become absorbed in some cause infinitely bigger than ourselves. Then the insults and the enmities we encounter won’t matter because we will be oblivious of everything but our cause…” – (How to Stop Worrying and Start Living by Dale Carnegie)
Our enemies would dance with joy, their chests swelling with pride if only they knew how they were worrying us, slashing us and turning our own days and nights into a hellish turmoil.
Instead of sending bad vibes to the people who have hurt you in one way or another, send them tokens of love and peace. When you do this, you freed away your pain and anger so that you can now celebrate your own freedom with a grateful heart!
Forgiving helps us to keep our energy boosted…
When we embrace forgiveness, we are no more prisoners of our past.
Let not your bitter past hold you as a prisoner. Shun away the bitter thoughts and consider your painful experience as a catalyst to transform you and open you to new perspectives and insights.
So, Forget and Forgive!
