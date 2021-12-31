Welcoming The New Year With Hope!

As we welcome 2022, let us focus on everything wonderful that we see around us, be grateful for every blessing we have been bestowed with, and strive to spread love and compassion among our fellow beings!
We embark on a journey on the threshold of every new year as we get ready to bid the old one adieu.
Marching forward, we nurture the desire to bask in the glory of new beginnings that promise us happier days.
Looking back in retrospect, a thought immediately strikes the mind: Life has changed dramatically in the last couple of years due to the pandemic. Precious lives have been lost, peace and tranquillity have been at stake, and at times, the future has seemed totally uncertain.
It is not possible to ignore the reality that the crisis still exists. Yet life must go on, and we need to build up strength and resilience to brave the storm.
It is always hope and positivity that keep us alive, fill our days with joy, and beautifully define our existence on earth. As we welcome 2022, let us focus on everything wonderful that we see around us, be grateful for every blessing we have been bestowed with, and strive to spread love and compassion among our fellow beings!
Happiness is what we can create for ourselves in more ways than one. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy New Year.
On this momentous occasion, I have penned a poem laced with the theme of harnessing optimism for the sake of a brighter universe!
Image source: pixabay
A long pause it is to ponder
before reaching the finish line.
In retrospection, the gaze freezes
on the bygone days,
as emotions encircle and engulf.
A question perplexes,
causing a conflict,
while seeking an answer
to ease the mind.
Were they the waves
of love or hate,
hope or despair,
calm or restlessness,
pleasure or pain?
Was it triumph or defeat
that wove the history
of the human race?
A picture emerges
on the horizon.
A beautiful story unfolds
as teeming multitudes walk the ground.
The crisp air, the colourful blooms,
the happy faces all unite
striving to build a world,
joyful and sublime!
Showers of blessed ecstasy descend,
as the eye and ear catch
those pleasant sights and sounds.
The first cry of the newborn,
the warmth of a gentle hug,
the radiance of a bright smile,
the tears of joy streaming down the cheeks,
the kindness of a helping hand,
and the magical melodies
light the planet with vibrant hues!
Even in the storm,
the tide of happiness
will never cease
to caress the earth,
for it’s an old gospel,
yet no less true!
So amidst the clouds,
let us trace
the golden hues
that light our souls.
Nestling them
in a gentle embrace,
let us take the steps
to welcome a year
fragrant and new!
Image source: Still from YouTube video
Rashmi Bora Das is a freelance writer settled in the suburbs of Atlanta. She has a master’s degree in English from India, and a second master’s in Public Administration from the University of read more...
