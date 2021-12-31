The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
December 31, 2021

Welcoming The New Year With Hope!

As we welcome 2022, let us focus on everything wonderful that we see around us, be grateful for every blessing we have been bestowed with, and strive to spread love and compassion among our fellow beings! 

Rashmi Bora Das

We embark on a journey on the threshold of every new year as we get ready to bid the old one adieu.

Marching forward, we nurture the desire to bask in the glory of new beginnings that promise us happier days.

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!

Looking back in retrospect, a thought immediately strikes the mind: Life has changed dramatically in the last couple of years due to the pandemic. Precious lives have been lost, peace and tranquillity have been at stake, and at times, the future has seemed totally uncertain.

It is not possible to ignore the reality that the crisis still exists. Yet life must go on, and we need to build up strength and resilience to brave the storm.

It is always hope and positivity that keep us alive, fill our days with joy, and beautifully define our existence on earth. As we welcome 2022, let us focus on everything wonderful that we see around us, be grateful for every blessing we have been bestowed with, and strive to spread love and compassion among our fellow beings! 

Happiness is what we can create for ourselves in more ways than one. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy New Year.

On this momentous occasion, I have penned a poem laced with the theme of harnessing optimism for the sake of a brighter universe!

Image source: pixabay

Glad tidings for the New Year!

A long pause it is to ponder

before reaching the finish line.

In retrospection, the gaze freezes

on the bygone days,

as emotions encircle and engulf.

A question perplexes,

causing a conflict,

while seeking an answer

to ease the mind.

Were they the waves

of love or hate,

hope or despair,

calm or restlessness,

pleasure or pain?

Was it triumph or defeat

that wove the history

of the human race?

A picture emerges

on the horizon.

A beautiful story unfolds

as teeming multitudes walk the ground.

The crisp air, the colourful blooms,

the happy faces all unite

striving to build a world,

joyful and sublime!

Showers of blessed ecstasy descend,

as the eye and ear catch

those pleasant sights and sounds.

The first cry of the newborn,

the warmth of a gentle hug,

the radiance of a bright smile,

the tears of joy streaming down the cheeks,

the kindness of a helping hand,

and the magical melodies

light the planet with vibrant hues!

Even in the storm,

the tide of happiness

will never cease

to caress the earth,

for it’s an old gospel,

yet no less true!

So amidst the clouds,

let us trace

the golden hues

that light our souls.

Nestling them

in a gentle embrace,

let us take the steps

to welcome a year

fragrant and new!

Image source: Still from YouTube video

Rashmi Bora Das

Rashmi Bora Das is a freelance writer settled in the suburbs of Atlanta. She has a master’s degree in English from India, and a second master’s in Public Administration from the University of read more...

