The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Relationships
December 27, 2021

To All Those Who Dread Vacations

Are you the kind of person who frets for a month or two, thinking of the fast approaching vacations? Fear not. You're not alone.

Charitha Madikeri

Are you the kind of person who frets for a month or two, thinking of the fast approaching vacations? Fear not. You’re not alone.

There are so many of us who dread vacations and wish they never arrive. If you fail to relate to the elaborate plans that your friends make to go on trips and family tours, that’s okay.

Why do people glorify vacations?

Vacations are often glorified as the perfect period to chill out, to go on long trips to distant lands,  to take the kids to amusement parks or beaches, to visit family members or to attend family gatherings – all these are often scheduled during the vacations.

For most of us, vacations have been the ideal time to visit relatives’ houses and go through the ritual of tea drinking, gossiping, gulping down loads of carbs with the sole purpose of pleasing the host and of late squeezing, our faces into selfie frames at odd angles.

Why do some of us dread vacations?

The few of us who dread vacations may not be great at socialising. Perhaps made to feel like freaks, with little make-up on, in large family gatherings. These few may have problems with going and living with in-laws, where they may not feel at home at all.

Living in other people’s houses and being constantly reminded that nothing there belongs to you, can wreak havoc on the mind. Or such people may have relationship issues with their siblings or parents. Who would want to go spend a week with an abusive parent? Nobody would liked to be constantly coerced by their parents into an unwilling marriage too.

Some people may not have anywhere to go to or anyone to go with during vacations. A large majority may not have the resources to go on long tours. The photos of their friends going on tours may simply make them miserable.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

What do you do if you are one of this lot?

Such people may have to figure out the purpose of vacations first. Vacations are periods of leisure that we are gifted with between work, in order to refresh our minds and revitalize our souls.

You could have a great vacation sitting all alone by yourself and playing with your pet/kids. If that is what you love to do. You could indulge in your favourite hobby. Something you wanted to do from a long time and could never do. You could also learn a new skill online. Vacations are great me times, if you can see it this way. To exercise, to meditate, to practice healthy eating and sleeping.

How to deal with people who take the trouble to chalk out a plan for your vacations

This is the most difficult part of vacation fear – when your spouse, a long time friend, a parent or a sibling chalks out a holiday plan for you, because they want you with them in their elaborate rituals of family visits or expensive tours.

You’ll have to put your foot down and refuse politely, stating your reasons. Otherwise you’ll be participating in your own ruin! So, rather than ruining your days, thinking of the holidays to come, plan for something that you really want. Hope it helps!

Image credits Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Comments

About the Author

Charitha Madikeri

Charitha is a storyteller from Madikeri, Karnataka. For more stories, follow https//www.instagram.com/charithamadikeri read more...

4 Posts | 5,637 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Newsmakers
December 25, 2021

7 Celebrity Weddings That Broke Stereotypes In 2021!

The year 2021 was embellished with top-notch celebrity weddings. These weddings broke the internet not only for being grand & lavish but also for smashing societal stereotypes!

Riya Baluni

When it comes to celebrity weddings, people’s excitement knows no bounds. These weddings feel personal, and most of us want to be updated with every minute detail of the wedding.

This is perhaps the reason why these weddings go viral, and the internet is brimming with snaps from these grand celebrations. But the year 2021 was different in this sense. These 8 high-profile celebrity weddings didn’t make news just for their celeb value,  but also for breaking conventional and prominent societal stereotypes. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (the couple broke various conventions & Katrina’s sisters did the Phoolon Ki Chaadar ritual)

On 9th December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. It was a private affair with limited guests invited to the destination and hence there were no certain updates from the wedding. Social media brimmed with anticipation as to what would Katrina be wearing for her D-day, who all are invited to the wedding, what song will Vicky Kaushal dance on, and what not! There were many rumours pertaining to ‘privacy’ in the wedding like no guests were permitted to click pictures or post anything on social media. 

Read Full Article
Short Stories & Poetry

‘It’s Never The Same After Marriage,’ Maa Had Sighed…

In the second year of college, Aahil came into my life, giving me a sense of the addictive power of love. It's then that I lied to my dear, affectionate maa for the first time.

Moonmoon Chowdhury

My mother’s universe revolved around watering my dreams, making sure they survived and thrived. I could see it every time she secretly undertook a pilgrimage to College street, after slogging at household chores all day,  just to surprise me with my favourite book. I could see it in her words  after every parent-teacher’s meeting in school. “I know you will go a long way, Mani,” she would tell me, her eyes brimming with tears. I could see it every time she stayed awake to give me company, in my nocturnal tete-a-tete with study materials, before exams.

When my elder brother teased maa about her affinity for me, she nodded and smiled. “A princess needs more care to thrive in this indifferent world,” she would say, ruffling his hair. She would tell me about her unfulfilled dreams and aspirations, during our cosy afternoon siestas.

“You know, Mani, It was my dream to learn English. My brothers conversed in English, like  native speakers. They went to missionary schools, whereas I went to a Bengali medium school. When I told my mother about my dream, she said that the goal of a woman’s life was to learn the nuances of housekeeping in order to shoulder the responsibilities of raising a family. She said that educating me in an English medium school would be a liability for my father, and that my brothers would be doomed, if they did not have respectable careers. I did not utter another word about my aspirations, ever. I dug a grave in my heart and buried them, instead,” Maa said with a faraway look in her eyes.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues