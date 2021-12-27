To All Those Who Dread Vacations

Are you the kind of person who frets for a month or two, thinking of the fast approaching vacations? Fear not. You're not alone.
There are so many of us who dread vacations and wish they never arrive. If you fail to relate to the elaborate plans that your friends make to go on trips and family tours, that’s okay.
Why do people glorify vacations?
Vacations are often glorified as the perfect period to chill out, to go on long trips to distant lands, to take the kids to amusement parks or beaches, to visit family members or to attend family gatherings – all these are often scheduled during the vacations.
For most of us, vacations have been the ideal time to visit relatives’ houses and go through the ritual of tea drinking, gossiping, gulping down loads of carbs with the sole purpose of pleasing the host and of late squeezing, our faces into selfie frames at odd angles.
The few of us who dread vacations may not be great at socialising. Perhaps made to feel like freaks, with little make-up on, in large family gatherings. These few may have problems with going and living with in-laws, where they may not feel at home at all.
Living in other people’s houses and being constantly reminded that nothing there belongs to you, can wreak havoc on the mind. Or such people may have relationship issues with their siblings or parents. Who would want to go spend a week with an abusive parent? Nobody would liked to be constantly coerced by their parents into an unwilling marriage too.
Some people may not have anywhere to go to or anyone to go with during vacations. A large majority may not have the resources to go on long tours. The photos of their friends going on tours may simply make them miserable.
Such people may have to figure out the purpose of vacations first. Vacations are periods of leisure that we are gifted with between work, in order to refresh our minds and revitalize our souls.
You could have a great vacation sitting all alone by yourself and playing with your pet/kids. If that is what you love to do. You could indulge in your favourite hobby. Something you wanted to do from a long time and could never do. You could also learn a new skill online. Vacations are great me times, if you can see it this way. To exercise, to meditate, to practice healthy eating and sleeping.
This is the most difficult part of vacation fear – when your spouse, a long time friend, a parent or a sibling chalks out a holiday plan for you, because they want you with them in their elaborate rituals of family visits or expensive tours.
You’ll have to put your foot down and refuse politely, stating your reasons. Otherwise you’ll be participating in your own ruin! So, rather than ruining your days, thinking of the holidays to come, plan for something that you really want. Hope it helps!
The year 2021 was embellished with top-notch celebrity weddings. These weddings broke the internet not only for being grand & lavish but also for smashing societal stereotypes!
When it comes to celebrity weddings, people’s excitement knows no bounds. These weddings feel personal, and most of us want to be updated with every minute detail of the wedding.
This is perhaps the reason why these weddings go viral, and the internet is brimming with snaps from these grand celebrations. But the year 2021 was different in this sense. These 8 high-profile celebrity weddings didn’t make news just for their celeb value, but also for breaking conventional and prominent societal stereotypes.
On 9th December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. It was a private affair with limited guests invited to the destination and hence there were no certain updates from the wedding. Social media brimmed with anticipation as to what would Katrina be wearing for her D-day, who all are invited to the wedding, what song will Vicky Kaushal dance on, and what not! There were many rumours pertaining to ‘privacy’ in the wedding like no guests were permitted to click pictures or post anything on social media.
In the second year of college, Aahil came into my life, giving me a sense of the addictive power of love. It's then that I lied to my dear, affectionate maa for the first time.
My mother’s universe revolved around watering my dreams, making sure they survived and thrived. I could see it every time she secretly undertook a pilgrimage to College street, after slogging at household chores all day, just to surprise me with my favourite book. I could see it in her words after every parent-teacher’s meeting in school. “I know you will go a long way, Mani,” she would tell me, her eyes brimming with tears. I could see it every time she stayed awake to give me company, in my nocturnal tete-a-tete with study materials, before exams.
When my elder brother teased maa about her affinity for me, she nodded and smiled. “A princess needs more care to thrive in this indifferent world,” she would say, ruffling his hair. She would tell me about her unfulfilled dreams and aspirations, during our cosy afternoon siestas.
“You know, Mani, It was my dream to learn English. My brothers conversed in English, like native speakers. They went to missionary schools, whereas I went to a Bengali medium school. When I told my mother about my dream, she said that the goal of a woman’s life was to learn the nuances of housekeeping in order to shoulder the responsibilities of raising a family. She said that educating me in an English medium school would be a liability for my father, and that my brothers would be doomed, if they did not have respectable careers. I did not utter another word about my aspirations, ever. I dug a grave in my heart and buried them, instead,” Maa said with a faraway look in her eyes.
Want to take a trip these holidays? Make planning your vacation easy with this step-by-step planning guide which has many useful tips.
I am such an obsessive planner when it comes to traveling that my husband often wonders if I enjoy traveling or planning for traveling. By the time I actually board the flight, I practically have had a virtual tour of the place. Some people might call this process the murder of ‘spontaneous fun’ but, trust me, it’s not.
A decent planning ensures that you don’t land up in shady places, waste your time in unimportant (which may be famous) places, end up buying low quality local products for obnoxious prices and eat Chinese food in a Goan restaurant and vice versa.
The memories of a summer vacation in my aunt's home near Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh still tug at my heart with the scent of lemon rice that I remember.
Tea… Kaapi… Vada… Who from India hasn’t heard that? Unless, of course, you have never traveled long distances by train or by bus. I may sound silly, but those very words are nostalgic as they carry a lot of memories. Memories that make you both happy and sad at the same time. Happy, because you have lived them and loved them. Sad, because those days are gone and will never return.
My most memorable childhood memories are the memories that I spent with my extended family, my loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and my wonderful cousins. My childhood story will not be complete without the exciting trips that we took to my maternal aunt’s place in Andhra Pradesh. Anything to do with trains or buses, including the vendors selling tea and snacks trigger fond memories of my childhood. I will do anything to bottle up those memories so I can relive them whenever I wish.