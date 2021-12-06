If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!

Books
December 6, 2021

The Mother Of The Brontes

The book "Mother of the Brontes" is a biography of Maria Branwell, mother of the most gifted literary siblings the world has ever known. Sharon Wright has taken a giant step to present before the readers a literary piece that's worth reading.

Anuradha sowmyanarayanan

The book “Mother of the Brontes” is a biography of Maria Branwell, mother of the most gifted literary siblings the world has ever known. Sharon Wright has taken a giant step to present before the readers a literary piece that’s worth reading.

Author’s real triumph lies in bringing out this master piece as a 200th Anniversary special. The book will be most interesting for those eager to read and make a career in Literature.

The book is divided into 9 chapters with a foreword, epilogue, acknowledgement, appendix, bibliography and index. The title of the each chapter is quite befitting and it holds the essence of the whole chapter. Authors has painstakingly written the social, political, economical as well as the literary scene of the times. Readers will be happy to note that Maria is the contemporary of Jane Austen.

The book carries the enjoyable descriptions of Penzance, Georgian Architecture, Bran well Empire, clotted cream to name a few. I quote from page 9 “Unusually for the time, Methodists were keen to let women in on the act. Families such as Branwell educated their daughters as well as their sons.” This point puts forth the initiations for women’s education has started at that time itself. We all are grateful for Branwell’s forgives us many literary figures.

For Charlotte and Emily, the music came from their grandfather, I quote from page 24 “This talent may have included Music. Maria was “possessing more than the ordinary talents, which she inherited from her father…” while Mr Branwell, the father, according to his descendants account, was a man of musical talent. ”Lilian Oldham states that he played the violin in the parlour at home. This inheritance may explain Emily Bronte’s ability as a pianist, playing with precision and brilliancy according to Ellen Nussey.”

The book unfolds many incidences with the reminiscences of Ellen Nussey and Elizabeth Gaskell. The Author’s narration also captures the impact of the French Revolution, Britain’s war, family scandal in the life of Maria Branwell.

In Victorian times, the place of honour in the earliest period was given to Mrs. Gaskell’s Life of Charlotte Bronte. Similarly, now Sharon Wright’s Mother of Brontes deserves a place of honour.

Image source: Cover of the book from audible.in

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Comments

About the Author

Anuradha sowmyanarayanan

simple and straightforward with a wish to learn more languages and literature. read more...

26 Posts | 38,949 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Social Issues
December 5, 2021

Would You Wear Your House-Help’s Used Saree?

My house-help asked excitedly, “I am going for wedding. Can you let me wear your red & black saree? To be honest I was stumped for a moment; I didn’t know what to say but I still said yes.

Aditi

I lent a gorgeous saree to my house-help for a wedding in her family.  Soon I stated getting questions if I would wear that saree again or if I was okay to be seen wearing the same saree my house-help was wearing?

We are all so conditioned to give our used clothes to our house-helps but are we okay to wear the clothes they were wearing?

My house-help asked for my red &  black saree

A few days ago she came excitedly to me, “I am going for a family wedding. I want to wear your red & black saree, Ill wash and give it to you after the function. Please can you let me wear it?”

Read Full Article
Feminist
December 3, 2021

My Answer To Those Who Commented On My Earlier Post Telling Me Not To “Overthink Compliments”

Beauty is a very clever, very evil capitalist tool. It traps those who have it into hanging on to it for dear life and those who don't into mutilating, torturing themselves to achieve the unachievable.

Hema Gopinathan

I recently wrote a piece about MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet in which he had shared a pic with six women parliamentarians tagging them and saying “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?”

There was a rash of comments on the post shared on Instagram, which ranged from “chill, it’s just a compliment” and “stop overthinking compliments”, to (worried) men lamenting about “these feminazi”.

Here’s my answer to all those comments.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues