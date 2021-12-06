The Mother Of The Brontes

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
The book "Mother of the Brontes" is a biography of Maria Branwell, mother of the most gifted literary siblings the world has ever known. Sharon Wright has taken a giant step to present before the readers a literary piece that's worth reading.
Author’s real triumph lies in bringing out this master piece as a 200th Anniversary special. The book will be most interesting for those eager to read and make a career in Literature.
The book is divided into 9 chapters with a foreword, epilogue, acknowledgement, appendix, bibliography and index. The title of the each chapter is quite befitting and it holds the essence of the whole chapter. Authors has painstakingly written the social, political, economical as well as the literary scene of the times. Readers will be happy to note that Maria is the contemporary of Jane Austen.
The book carries the enjoyable descriptions of Penzance, Georgian Architecture, Bran well Empire, clotted cream to name a few. I quote from page 9 “Unusually for the time, Methodists were keen to let women in on the act. Families such as Branwell educated their daughters as well as their sons.” This point puts forth the initiations for women’s education has started at that time itself. We all are grateful for Branwell’s forgives us many literary figures.
For Charlotte and Emily, the music came from their grandfather, I quote from page 24 “This talent may have included Music. Maria was “possessing more than the ordinary talents, which she inherited from her father…” while Mr Branwell, the father, according to his descendants account, was a man of musical talent. ”Lilian Oldham states that he played the violin in the parlour at home. This inheritance may explain Emily Bronte’s ability as a pianist, playing with precision and brilliancy according to Ellen Nussey.”
The book unfolds many incidences with the reminiscences of Ellen Nussey and Elizabeth Gaskell. The Author’s narration also captures the impact of the French Revolution, Britain’s war, family scandal in the life of Maria Branwell.
In Victorian times, the place of honour in the earliest period was given to Mrs. Gaskell’s Life of Charlotte Bronte. Similarly, now Sharon Wright’s Mother of Brontes deserves a place of honour.
Image source: Cover of the book from audible.in
My house-help asked excitedly, “I am going for wedding. Can you let me wear your red & black saree? To be honest I was stumped for a moment; I didn’t know what to say but I still said yes.
I lent a gorgeous saree to my house-help for a wedding in her family. Soon I stated getting questions if I would wear that saree again or if I was okay to be seen wearing the same saree my house-help was wearing?
We are all so conditioned to give our used clothes to our house-helps but are we okay to wear the clothes they were wearing?
A few days ago she came excitedly to me, “I am going for a family wedding. I want to wear your red & black saree, Ill wash and give it to you after the function. Please can you let me wear it?”
Beauty is a very clever, very evil capitalist tool. It traps those who have it into hanging on to it for dear life and those who don't into mutilating, torturing themselves to achieve the unachievable.
I recently wrote a piece about MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet in which he had shared a pic with six women parliamentarians tagging them and saying “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?”
There was a rash of comments on the post shared on Instagram, which ranged from “chill, it’s just a compliment” and “stop overthinking compliments”, to (worried) men lamenting about “these feminazi”.
Here’s my answer to all those comments.
You're a writer who wants to make a career of your passion. Even if you can turn a phrase and weave a story wonderfully, getting published is a whole different ballgame.
“Writing for me is like breathing. I can’t stop doing it even if I try.” ~ Meghna Pant, How To Get Published In India, Pg. 296.
When I looked at the back cover of How to get Published in India, and it claimed to be the “first-of-its kind guide on how to write, publish, and sell”, I knew I had to read it. Being an Indian writer who aspires to make a career out of writing, I approached this book with a lot of hope, expecting it to answer my questions about the Indian publishing industry.
Women writers in Bengali literature have enriched the literary landscape of India with their Promethean creativity. Here I present my five favourite female authors from Bengal.
“She reads books as one would breathe air, to fill up and live.” – Annie Dillard
Being a typical Bong girl I was always gifted with an opportunity to feel the essence of Bengali literature, either by observing the fully packed shelves of my father’s collection of Bengali books or by hearing mother’s goodnight tales of great Bengali people or by reading the Bengali poems and stories included in academic courses. As a bibliophile by heart I never lost the chance to enrich my literary famishment with Bengali literature. Starting from books for children written by Upendrakishore Rai Chaudhuri, Satyajit Ray and others, novels for teenagers written by Buddhadeb Basu, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, every miraculous piece of Bengali literature has shaped my feelings, emotions, perspectives and opinions to a great extent.