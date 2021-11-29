What Are You Feeding Your Mind With?

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
When people believe that they can become smarter or enhance their skills and talents; they focus on efforts leading them to higher achievements. Here are a few tips to achieve them.
Advances in neuroscience have shown us that the brain is far more malleable than what we could ever imagine. According to Dr. Carol Dweck’s research (he coined the words ‘Growth Mindset’ and ‘Fixed Mindset,’) on brain plasticity has shown how connectivity between neurons can change with experience.
With practice, neural networks grow new connections and strengthen existing ones. These discoveries indicate that we can increase our neural growth by the actions we take for instance following good nutrition or sleep techniques, using good strategies, asking the right set of questions and believing in the positive change.
We are going through challenging times with not much progress from where we started this year in the first place. We are spending much of our time at home due to the lockdown and Work From Home has become a way of life for many of us. Have we got ourselves conveniently into our comfort zones? Is it really doing us any good on the emotional level or is it impacting our mindsets?
Comfort zone is a dangerous place to be in. Lethargy sets in easily; there is no innovation and nothing to challenge oneself. It lacks grit and hides any new opportunity making one feel rusted due to lack of constructive productivity. It could be a risky proposition as it starts to impact one’s confidence levels or morale.
You become what you have decided yourself to be; as we know much of the action happens in the mind. Here is a list of 25 power words and values that were reinforced during the pandemic. These affirmations will help us to keep our mindsets in growth mode.
Adaptability- We must be ready to embrace change in all its forms.
Accountability – Be accountable for our actions and the results thereof.
Resourcefulness – Continue to build our capabilities and skillsets.
Reliability- We should be seen as someone reliable by our teams and the management.
Commitment- We should be extremely committed to our professions/ relationships and must never stray.
Contribution – Be aware of our contributions and the value that we bring to the table.
Compassion – The world is going through a tough phase, it needs care and compassion from each one of us.
Creativity – We are dealing with limited resources and restrictions, there’s a need for us to be creative in using these resources.
Gratitude – One emotion that has kept us going is being grateful for what we have and what we can be.
Efficiency – Ensure that we use our time and resources in the best way possible.
Empathy – We all are in the same boat at least on the emotional level, we need to be empathetic towards everyone.
Hygiene / Cleanliness – The pandemic has brought these words on the forefront and with a vengeance.
Realising Inner potential – We have learnt ways to check, recheck and use our inner strength.
Optimism – The saying that, ‘this too shall pass’, helps us to remain in the best mental framework.
Initiative – Don’t wait for things to happen. Make them happen.
Integrity – Doing the best even when no one is watching, reaching out to the less privileged or the ones who need our assistance.
Inclusion – Believe in the power of diversity and inclusion; uphold it.
Risk-taking – No success ever comes without us taking the first step into the unknown.
Humility- Live with humility, the times have taught us where we stand in the vast universe.
Making a difference- Your actions and your being should bring value to your work or the people you meet.
Perseverance – Put in your best efforts; difficulties, failure, setbacks or opposition shouldn’t matter.
Giving back – This is the time to give back to the fraternity, or community we belong to.
Teamwork/ Unity – It’s the time to stand united and fight as a team; victorious we shall emerge.
Celebration – Do not fail to celebrate milestones no matter how small or large.
Mindfulness – We all have understood the power of living in the ‘here and now’ as well as savouring every moment.
Dear Readers, what are your power words? Would love to know them.
