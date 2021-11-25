Shefali In Yeh Rishta Is a Villain…Like Every Working Woman on Indian TV Serials!

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
How is Abhimanyu not over-ambitious but Shefali is, simply because she is prioritising her work?
The longest-running show on Indian television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had a major leap a few weeks ago, which introduced a new cast, new love triangles, and a new family, the Birla family.
Harshad Chopda, the new main lead is the central character of this family and almost everyone in his family is a renowned Doctor/Surgeon, except for his mother, Manjari, who is a housewife. I was glad that the show tries to focus on how Manjari is demeaned because she is “just” a housewife. Plus, they also show how Abhimanyu realises it and supports his mother fully.
The problematic characters, (despite the makers being aware of how the 21st-century works), are Abhimanyu’s cousin, Parth, and his wife, Shefali. Parth is a MBBS degree holder but doesn’t practice medicine because he had a passion for music and cleared MBBS just for the sake of his family’s name.
Shefali on the other hand is shown as an “overly-ambitious” journalist who doesn’t have time to contribute to their relationship. She is often shown as the villain of their relationship – Parth is gloomy all day long since Shefali isn’t around, and Shefali has to miss out on important family functions because of her chaotic work conditions.
Really, Parth? Get over it.
Recently, Parth and Shefali argued because she received a last-minute work call just before Abhinanyu’s Tilak ceremony. The entire family was furious because “Kaisa lagega agar Devar ke Tilak me Bhabhi na ho toh?” (It looks bad if the bhabhi is not present at her brother-in-law’s tilak ceremony!)
On the other hand, Abhimanyu was the last one to arrive at his function because he had to perform surgeries back to back.
Why was Shefali shown as the villain of the hour? Abhimanyu was a hero because he saved lives, yes, but weren’t they both doing their respective work?
How is Abhimanyu not over-ambitious but Shefali is because she is prioritising her work?
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Soumya Bharathi is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “Quite an involved story of a relationship between two women, their shared intimacies despite their very different lives. In some way, this one too is about the mysteries one can never fathom in another person, and then it’s also about choices, responsibilities, pain and the hidden depths in any long-term relationship.”
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
Daughters don't need 'permission' to care for parents, says Pranay Manjari, an upcoming feminist filmmaker.
Gender based discrimination and double standards in India come as no surprise. Patriarchal norms are so ‘normal’ that we rarely question them. Pranay Manjari, an architect by training, and a determined and bold young woman, refuses to accept this cycle of oppression and raises her voice for all the women who silently suffer in the name of ‘tradition’.
Manjari’s recent short film, ‘She is married; not dead’ explores how an Indian woman no longer remains a ‘daughter’, once she becomes a ‘daughter-in-law’. The film portrays how women across class, caste, region, or religion face the issue of being unable to support one’s parents after marriage.
The mascara that she had painstakingly applied had smudged around her eyes. Nobody would believe that she was a new bride if she showed up in front of everyone.
Undressing herself, she walked towards the one that she thought could calm her now. Her body was tired from all the events that took place. She turned on the knob and water gushed out of the shower. Those hot water droplets that glided off her skin calmed her senses and relieved her off the body ache.
But her inner turmoil? How was she supposed to soothe her heart that was at loggerheads with her mind? The demons inside her were screaming at her to free them.