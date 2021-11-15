Chutni Mahato Was Labelled A ‘Dayan’ & Now She’s A Padma Shri Awardee…This Is How She Smashed Superstition & Patriarchy!

Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
The villagers blamed her for the deteriorating health of the child. As a punishment, they seized her property. She was even fined Rs 500. But this was just the beginning of the inhumane behaviour of the villagers. She was compelled to drink urine, eat human excreta. Even an Ojha (exorcist) was called so that her soul could be purified. Moreover, her dignity was infringed upon, she was forced to walk semi-naked on the streets of the village.
Anyone would have given up after facing this level of humiliation. But, Chutni Mahato didn’t. And here is where her true journey of life started. One day, she eloped from the village with her three children. But even after leaving the village, life was not a cakewalk. She struggled to find a place to reside. Wherever she went, the dayan tag would haunt her. Finally, she settled down in her maternal house from where she initiated the wave of change.
Chutni Mahato not someone who gave up. She tussled with the entangled strands of life and came out with flying colours. Being an uneducated woman, there weren’t too many expectations from her. But Chutni Mahato is an exception. Instead of just accepting the baggage of superstitions, she fought for the women who went through similar experiences.
Today, Chutni Mahato is a social worker who runs a rehabilitation centre at Birbans Panchayat, where she has rescued 125 victims of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch-hunt). Their work is to provide legal aid to the women who are branded as dayans.
Jharkhand is an infamous state for the prevalent practice of witch hunt, but Chutni Mahato’s initiative has inspired many other states to take a step towards rectifying this superstition. Her impact on society was the reason why she has conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021.
Chutni Mahato has proved that there lies no relationship between literacy and superstitions. Being an uneducated woman herself, Mahato is working for the eradication of superstitions from society. She has nullified the common perception that uneducated people are superstitious.
Another perception that Chutni Mahato has splintered is that a woman needs a man to accomplish her goals. Her husband didn’t support her when she needed it the most. Today, whatever she is, is because of her hard work and the zeal to refrain the superstitious activities targeting women.
Most of the superstitions are related to women. Every time a woman is considered a witch. Why not a man? Women are being suppressed for ages and dayan pratha is yet another way to keep patriarchy intact in society.
Dayan Pratha or witch-hunt is nothing but a way to blame everything on females. This practice is also used by male relatives to usurp land & properties that belong to women. This has been deeply rooted in Indian societies. Women are held responsible for any misfortune of the family. How can a woman be held responsible for the death of an infant in the neighbourhood? How can she be blamed for her husband’s death? Why has it always been women? Well, these are questions that are unabashedly still unanswered.
But women like Chutni Mahato keep inspiring us to walk through the right path in life. Superstitions and patriarchy are indeed a horrible blend, but Chutni Mahato sets an example by smashing them both!
Image source: Stills from Instagram videos
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
A rape threat isn't an accident or a consequence of anger. Nor are the internet trolls immature and young. They are well aware of what they are typing and posting.
Trigger Warning: This deals with sexual violence, rape threats, and may be triggering to survivors.
Remember when we created social media sites, they asked us to prove we aren’t robots? It is necessary to keep reminding ourselves that everyone on social media is a person. Even a fake account has to be operated by some human brain.
The men who said you deserve to be raped, who asked for your nudes, or posted vulgar comments about your photos, the men who morphed your photos, are all real people. They exist among us. It is scary that people with this sick mentality exist and we are forced to accept it.
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
In Assam, where witch-hunting is still practiced, Birubala Rabha is a crusader, trying to fight against it. Here's her story.
In Assam, where witch-hunting is still practiced, Birubala Rabha is a crusader, trying to fight against it. Here’s her story.
She is a common household name in Assam. A lot has already been written about her, especially after she recently won the prestigious Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity award in Kokrajhar.
Birubala Rabha, who is in her 60s now, began her crusade against witch hunting in the mid-1980s. A tribal from Thakurbilla, a village on the Assam-Meghalaya border, she has made it her life’s goal to fight against branding of women as witches. Though it is observed that women are branded as witches, occasionally in Assam, even men can be branded, killed or maimed. Her struggle against the process of witch-hunting began when her son was branded as a witch and diagnosed to die within three days because he had an intellectual disability. In several interviews, Birubala speaks of how this diagnosis was her initial trigger to fight for their rights. She travelled from village to village on foot to speak against the practice. Whenever she received information about a branding, she promptly when to the village to rescue the woman. She has rescued several women from their death over the years. She states boldly that the fight is against patriarchy because most of the quacks are men and most of the victims of this practice are women. Her constant and steady work has led to growing trust among the local officials who now assist her in her work.
Today is World Environment Day, and it is serendipity that just a couple of days ago, Padma Shri awardee, 105 year old Thimmakka, who has planted and nurtured 385 trees all her life, saved 100s of trees from being felled.
Today is World Environment Day, and it is serendipity that just a couple of days ago, Padma Shri awardee, 105 year old Thimmakka, who has planted and nurtured 385 trees all her life, saved 100s of trees from being felled.
The government of Karnataka had plans to chop down hundreds of trees as part of the widening of the Begapalli-Halaguru road near Bengaluru. 385 banyan trees along the same stretch of road have been planted and nurtured by 105 year old Thimmakka, who began this endeavour along with her husband at the age of 40 years.
Thimmakka, who has been awarded the Padmashree this year, approached and requested the chief minister H. D. Kummaraswamy and the Deputy chief minister G. Parameshwaran to reconsider the project and took whatever it wanted to protect the trees. And at last the government started to look for alternative ways for their project.