11 Things You Can Do To Protect Your Child From A Possible Third Wave Of COVID

As Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage, children are the invisible victims. Let’s take a look at how we can protect them from a possible third wave!
The changing environment and the increasing havoc of Coronavirus has shaken the whole world.
When the coronavirus started last year, we didn’t take it seriously, and spent that time like a break from busy life. But this year when the second wave of coronavirus started and slowly emerged as a pandemic, it alerted us that nothing should be taken lightly.
This pandemic has taught us to give priority to the safety of yourself and your family. And now the third wave of coronavirus is set to arrive between September and October which will have a direct impact on the health of children below 18 years of age. The first question that comes to the mind of all parents at this time is how to keep their children safe from the third wave of Coronavirus.
1) Whenever you go out with children or children are playing outside, first of all after coming home, teach the habit of washing hands, and also before serving food in the evening, and before dinner at night.
2) Include Green vegetables such as capsicum, pumpkin, okra, beans, cauliflower, cabbage, ginger, onion in your diet. Watermelon, banana, papaya, pineapple in fruits. Green moong, kidney, white in pulses chickpeas, red lentils, eggs, khichdi, which are rich in vitamin C, proteins and zinc. These may help to increase immunity.
3) Do not give fast-food as much as possible. They may affect the digestive system. If children ask for it, make them potato snacks, upma, dhokla, roasted peanuts or poha.
4) Whenever children have cough or cold, teach them to use tissue paper and treat it only when there is a mild cold and cough. Give them cough drops and herbal tea, so that cold and cough is controlled.
5) Keep your kids active. Motivate children for exercise and any kind of sports for at least one hour every morning. Play with them yourself. This gives encouragement to the children and also enables spending time with parents.
At the same time they learn how important exercise and sports are to their health.
6) Do not allow the children a get into the habit of watching TV after having dinner.
Instead, keep them busy in some other work. Like talking to them on any specific topic, teaching indoor games like chess, ludo, carrom, bizzz game.
7) Collect children things related to their hobbies and motivate them to learn something new.
8) Teach children not to touch their eyes, ears and nose as it increases the chances of infection.
9) Motivate children to stay at home. Create a healthy environment for the children at home in this period due to coronavirus. Give them a balanced diet, healthy snacks, exercise and sports and your time.
10) Teach children about coronavirus, talk to them, answer whatever questions they have in their mind and teach them not to be afraid of coronavirus. This is necessary for them to strengthen themselves physically and mentally.
Image courtesy: Izzy Park on Unsplash
I am Urvashi Vats an Author, Poet, Certified Life Coach & a Motivational Speaker.
I have
