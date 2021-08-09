Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > For Young Women > Body Shaming Is Not A Matter To Joke About; It Can Scar Permanently

Body Shaming Is Not A Matter To Joke About; It Can Scar Permanently

Posted: August 9, 2021
Tags:

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir

In my young mind, it meant only one thing. My parents and sister look pretty, and I don’t. Someone drowned my undefiled joy in a moment, without any reason.

Beauty begins, the moment you decide to be yourself.” –Coco Chanel

We were boarding the bus to visit the Konarak Temple in Puri. I was all of 6 years old, visiting the sea for the first time. In the excitement of the first holiday I could not keep still. I was dancing, I was leaping, and was literally on cloud nine. Then a certain elderly couple decided to fetter my dancing steps. I had never met them before. A complete stranger, who decided that it was their moral duty to enlighten this little girl.

How old are you?”
“Six.”
“Beware of the heavy wind. They can blow you away.

And they laughed at their own joke. Then they thought, it must not be clear enough for a child of my age, so they added.

“You parents look okay, your sister is also fine. Why do you look so thin?”

The words came down as a scourge on my naïve self. In my young mind, it meant only one thing. My parents and sister look pretty, and I don’t. Someone drowned my undefiled joy in a moment, without any reason.

This wasn’t a one off experience. Comments from the ‘well-wishers’ like this attacked at the most unsuspected places, during a celebration, a wedding I was attending, or just inside the home.

Apparently this was never meant to be ‘insulting’. The comments about ‘too-thin’ are not tagged under body shaming. So casually you can be called ‘a- shop-of-bones’ or warned about being ‘blown away’.

Any body shaming comments can have a long shadow

At first these comments hurt, then they seep into the subconscious and one starts believing in them. Insecurity creeps out of it and starts entangling the entire existence.

Body shaming is not limited to fat-shaming or dark complexions only. It comes in all shapes and sizes. But, they are there, lurking in the corner to grasp you without a warning, under the wrapper of a casual comment or just a ‘joke’.

When puberty arrived, it brought its friend, acne. And along came another set of gasps and words.

“What happened to your face?” As if they had never seen a pimple before!

“Your face looks dark with these scars. You should do something about it.”

These exclamations were accompanied by unsolicited advices. Creams, home remedies, medicines or chants.

And the best thing about this is that it never stops. Years later, by the law of nature, when I started gaining weight, these same ‘benefactors’ were over zealous to remind me the same and passing tips and tricks of getting slim. And being married added another flavour to the anticipation of these woke people.

Is there a good news coming?!

Just because it happens everywhere doesn’t make it Ok!

I know I am not alone. A million of us are in the same boat. And the boat is sinking due to the burden of judgement, taunts and insecurities. But, is it worth the headache? In a clear term, No. As someone rightly said,

Brilliant minds discuss ideas
Average minds discuss events
And small minds discuss people.

People discuss these things when they are not intelligent enough to discuss anything substantial. So I have adopted two ways to tackle these curious lot.

Firstly, plain ignore. Grow a selective auditory skill.

Second, retort with an apparently harmless, sarcastic remark.

Eg. When people comment on the extra weight after delivering baby, it is usually, “Oh, have I grown fat? Never noticed. Thanks for letting me know.”

My motto, stop comparing yourself with others. Own your beauty, nurture it and let it glow.

A version of this was first published here.

Image source: Still from short film LaghuShanka

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you! To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Sreeparna Sen

Sreeparna Sen, Banker by profession, finds her solace in writing. A Computer Engineer by education,

Learn More

Women At VMware - Meet Ipsita, Inside Sales Representative At VMware India

Comments

Related articles

The Guilt and Shame Of Being A Thin Woman In India

All Good Things In Life Are Not The Prerogative Of Slim, ‘Beautiful’ People; STOP Fat Shaming!

Her Foot Was Amputated Yet She Decided To Continue Dancing: The Story Of Sudha Chandran

Don’t Just Blame The Media For Body Shaming!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

learning to masturbate
Masturbation Is Not Only For Men, As I Learnt Almost 5 Years After My Marriage
aastha khanna
Choreographing Sex & Kissing Scenes And Calling ‘Cut’ To Protect Actors: Meet Bollywood’s 1st Intimacy Coordinator Aastha Khanna!
international day of female orgasm
This International Female Orgasm Day I Wonder How Many Women Want to be Megha (Kiara Advani) From Lust Stories!
kanyadaan
If Kanyadaan Exists Then Why Not Introduce Putradaan As Well?

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Kids That Love To Read Are Not Born, They Are Made On The Laps Of Parents

Inspiring Woman Of The Day

10 Kashmiri Women Achievers That Make Us Proud!

Ashok Banker talks about parenting on Father's Day

Fatherhood Unplugged: With Ashok Banker

5 Work From Home Scams To Watch For

""