What Oppression Does To Women

Women, today, need to understand the power of valuing themselves enough to raise their voices. Doing so will help the struggle for women’s freedom move forward in leaps.
“To be liberated, woman must feel free to be herself, not in rivalry to man but in the context of her own capacity and her personality.” – Indira Gandhi
Women need the right to make choices, converse, or voice the issues. They need to have the knowledge to understand the difference between what is needed and what is not.
The lady of the house is mistaken if she emotes well. She considered a feminist, as if it’s a bad thing. But, freedom of expression, values, and emotions is her basic right.
The world talks about women’s freedom. The question still remains, do we practice the same at home? Our grandmother, aunt, sister, and acquaintance are biased. They aren’t treating the children equally.
While boys go carefree, girls are asked to undertake the responsibilities of managing the household. Our own people are against women’s liberation.
Consider this scenario which may be very familiar to most of us.
The husband stands next to his medicine box. He calls his wife to give him the prescribed dose with a glass of water. She is a co-bread earner of the family. And, on the domestic front, she does the dishes, makes the bed, makes her home with utmost care and pride.
Yet, she obliges willingly to his every call. She has been taught that it is her first duty to serve her husband. In the truest sense, she is an unpaid maid at call 24*7. This is what our family has taught us right since our childhood.
Nothing changes outside unless change originates from our homes.
Women must teach their sons to appreciate, encourage, stand for the right, and enable women. He must be trained to do his work at all times, and not order the woman at home.
If a man is unruly, arrogant, chauvinistic, egoistic, and does not value women, it is solely because they were raised by women who did not value themselves beyond their decided roles in their families. She does not care about the ill effects she has taught her son unknowingly.
If she does not hear her voice and does not stand for her choices, she is the foremost setback to the society. She is the reason men dominate and set biased rules. We have given righteous permission to be manhandled without a way to turn back, every time, forever.
Our freedom and emotions will always remain hidden if we, as women, do not grab them. A man and woman are not equal. They are unique without any debate.
Respecting her, supporting her at home is the only way the society will change!!
